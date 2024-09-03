Trump pleads innocence in relation to alleged fraud allegations

Judge Tanya Chutkan, managing the situation, granted Trump the chance to evade the impending court appearance, which is now scheduled for Thursday.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith released an updated indictment against Trump towards the end of August in the election meddling case, focusing on Trump's attempts to reverse the 2020 presidential election results.

Special Prosecutor Smith's fresh charges take into account the July decision by the Supreme Court on the partial immunity of presidents for official actions, which continues to hold weight even after leaving office.

In his indictment, Smith reaffirms all previous allegations against Trump: conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the right of citizens to vote. Two of these charges bear potential penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

The charges suggest that Trump tried to hindering the recognition of Biden's election triumph by the US Congress. The Capitol was breached by Trump's supporters on January 6, 2021, during this certification period. Prior to this, Trump incited his supporters with unsubstantiated claims of election manipulation.

Given the intricacy of differentiating between Trump's official and personal actions, a trial kickoff prior to the November 5 election is highly unlikely. This postponement is a significant win for Trump. If he retrieves the White House, he could order the Justice Department to abandon the charges.

Trump is confronted with multiple ongoing lawsuits. The immunity decision could also impact his case in Georgia, where he is accused of election tampering attempts. No trial date has been scheduled for this case either.

In another case, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business documents to conceal a hush-money payment to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels in late May. Trump is the first former US president to receive a criminal conviction.

His sentence in this case has yet to be declared, with a tentative date set for September 18. However, Trump's legal team has petitioned for the guilty verdict to be overturned as a result of the immunity ruling.

