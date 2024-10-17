Trump oversees that Zelensky possesses exemplary business acumen.

Donald Trump views Ukraine's president as a shrewd businessman who frequently seeks financial assistance from the U.S. Consequently, Trump holds a casual attitude towards the magnitude of aid for Ukraine.

During a lengthy podcast with YouTube personality Patrick Bet-David, Trump blamed Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He stated, "He shouldn't have let this conflict ensue."

In the same conversation, Trump also brought up the topic of US aid to Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. "Zelensky is one of the greatest dealmakers I've ever encountered. Every visit, we give him $100 billion. No one else has ever received such a massive amount of money," Trump asserted.

Misrepresented Ukraine aid

However, contrary to Trump's claims, the U.S. has been Ukraine's primary benefactor. Since the onset of the conflict in February 2022, Biden's administration has supplied over $50 billion in military aid to Kyiv. It's significantly less than the sum Trump mentioned. Also, the release of the latest funding required an arduous process in the U.S. Congress.

During the interview, Trump went on to claim, "If I got elected, this conflict wouldn't have happened. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wouldn't have done it." He further asserted that he could have resolved the conflict before his inauguration, had he won the election.

The U.S. Presidential election is scheduled for November 5, with a close contest expected between Republican challenger Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Despite Trump's assertion that he could have prevented the 'attack on Ukraine' if elected, Ukraine continues to be under attack by Russia. The recent military aid provided by Biden's administration, totaling over $50 billion, is a significant contribution to Ukraine's defense against Russia, contrasting Trump's mentioned sum.

Read also: