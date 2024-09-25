Skip to content
Trump Officially Confirms October 5th Reappearance in Butler, Pennsylvania, Site of Initial Attempt on His Life

Trump's political campaign has declared their intent to bring back the ex-president for a rally on October 5th, to Butler, Pennsylvania, which marked the site of his initial assassination attempt in 2021.

In a political gathering in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, the previous President Donald Trump addressed his supporters, preceding an attempt on his life.

"President Donald J. Trump is set to go back to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he narrowly escaped death by a mere millimeter around two and a half months back, for a rally on the same spot," the announcement declared.

CNN had earlier reported that the president would be in Butler on October 5.

"At his visit, President Trump will pay tribute to Corey Comperatore, the brave individual who gave up his life to protect his wife and daughters from the deadly bullets that fateful day. He will acknowledge the two other American citizens who were injured by the gunman, David Dutch and James Copenhaver. The president will express his heartfelt gratitude to the law enforcement and emergency services personnel, as well as thank the whole community for their heartwarming display of affection and support following the tragic incident," the statement concluded.

This situation is still evolving and further updates will be provided.

The politics surrounding the president's visit to Butler have been a topic of discussion, with some expressing concern about potential protests.Ciciently, President Trump's rally in Butler is expected to delve into various political issues, likely including his re-election campaign.

