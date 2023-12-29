Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsmainerolepresidential primariescapitol stormbecause oftrump

Trump may not run in presidential primary in Maine

Because of role in Capitol storm

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Trump's Republicans are very likely to challenge the decision..aussiedlerbote.de
Trump's Republicans are very likely to challenge the decision..aussiedlerbote.de

Trump may not run in presidential primary in Maine

After Colorado, a second US state removes the former US President from the ballot papers for the primaries. Maine's chief electoral officer also refuses to allow the Republican to participate.

Former US President Donald Trump is not allowed to run in his party's presidential primaries in Maine, disqualifying him from a second state. The Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who is responsible for the elections, justified this with Trump's role in the Capitol storming on January 6, 2021.

A week and a half ago, the Supreme Court in Colorado ruled in a sensational decision that the Republican should not be allowed to take part in his party's presidential primaries in the state due to his seditious role in the Capitol storming. His party has appealed against the ruling.

The article will be updated on an ongoing basis.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Police: Man bites female officer

A 27-year-old man is said to have bitten the finger of a policewoman in Frankfurt. He behaved aggressively and resisted after being arrested at the police station on Wednesday, the police announced on Thursday. The man had previously allegedly hit and injured a 43-year-old man. When he was...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
Yesterday's water level of the Saale below Giebichenstein Castle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Saale in Halle eases

The water level of the Saale has receded in Halle. At 4.60 meters on Thursday afternoon at the Trotha lower gauge, the flood situation in the city had eased further compared to the previous day, according to the city administration. The peak was at 4.94 meters. Up to a water level of 4.50...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Suspected thief caught after burglaries

After a series of burglaries in allotment gardens in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf in eastern Saxony, the police have arrested a suspect. The 35-year-old woman was arrested in an allotment garden after a witness tip-off, the police announced on Thursday. Over the Christmas holidays, 15 allotment...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public