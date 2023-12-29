Trump may not run in presidential primary in Maine

After Colorado, a second US state removes the former US President from the ballot papers for the primaries. Maine's chief electoral officer also refuses to allow the Republican to participate.

Former US President Donald Trump is not allowed to run in his party's presidential primaries in Maine, disqualifying him from a second state. The Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who is responsible for the elections, justified this with Trump's role in the Capitol storming on January 6, 2021.

A week and a half ago, the Supreme Court in Colorado ruled in a sensational decision that the Republican should not be allowed to take part in his party's presidential primaries in the state due to his seditious role in the Capitol storming. His party has appealed against the ruling.

