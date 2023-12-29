Skip to content
Trump may not run in presidential primaries in the US state of Maine

Former US President Donald Trump will not be allowed to run in his party's presidential primaries in Maine and will therefore be excluded from a second state. Shenna Bellows, the Democratic politician responsible for the elections in Maine, justified this in an official document on Thursday...

Former US President Donald Trump.aussiedlerbote.de
Trump may not run in presidential primaries in the US state of Maine

According to the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution,Trump is not suitable for the office of president. This stipulates that no person may hold public office if they have participated in a "riot or insurrection" against the Constitution after taking an oath to defend it.

Bellows stated that the events of January 6, 2021 took place "at the behest and with the knowledge and support" of the outgoing president.

A week and a half ago, the Supreme Court in Colorado ruled in a sensational decision that the Republican was not allowed to take part in his party's presidential primaries in the state because of his role in the Capitol storming.

Trump is the heavy favorite in the race for the Republican presidential nomination and leads the polls by a wide margin. The Republican primaries begin on January 15 in the state of Iowa. The winner of the primary will run against incumbent Joe Biden of the Democratic Party in the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

Biden had defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump refused to acknowledge his defeat, however, and made widely refuted accusations of massive electoral fraud.

The right-wing populist's cross-fit against his election defeat culminated in an attack by radical Trump supporters on Congress, where Biden's election victory was to be finally confirmed on January 6, 2021. Shortly before the attack, Trump had called on his supporters to march to the Capitol and fight "come hell or high water".

Source: www.stern.de

