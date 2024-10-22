Trump maintains a proximity to German wind turbines

Trump, the US presidential candidate, isn't too fussed about facts. At a rally in Florida, he bashed wind turbines and solar panels, using Germany as an example to caution against. He even mentioned Angela Merkel.

During a town hall in Florida, Trump ranted against wind turbines, stating, "They erect all these windmills, but the wind isn't blowing as hard. If they persisted, Germany would be bankrupt by now." He suggested this was one of the reasons Merkel is no longer Chancellor, yet presented no evidence.

Trump is a big supporter of fracking, a controversial gas extraction method. He criticized his opponent, Kamala Harris, and the Democrats for being against it. "They're against anything beneath the soil. And that's what Germany did to themselves," the Republican declared. However, Harris now claims she won't ban fracking, a statement Trump continues to dismiss.

Fracking is significant in the crucial and middle-class swing state of Pennsylvania, impacting the US election campaign.

Lies Galore

At the Florida rally, Trump also ranted against large solar farms: "It's just steel, glass, and wires, looks like a nightmare. Rabbits get caught in it. It's terrible for every environmentalist." Despite his criticisms, Trump expressed support for solar energy, but prefers smaller applications, such as on rooftops.

The ex-president frequently makes headlines due to his false claims. He often says that after abandoning fossil fuels, Germany is now building a new coal power plant every week, a claim that lacks factual basis. The US election is in its final phase, taking place in two weeks on November 5.

