Trump made the statement, "Only significant presidents end up getting shot."

In his first public appearance post a speculated assassination attempt, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke in Michigan, presenting himself as a protector of the auto industry and reiterating his tariff propositions. According to Trump, these tariffs are directly linked to the incident at his Florida golf course. He mused, "Then you wonder why I'm getting shot at? Only significant presidents face such attacks."

At the event, Trump projected himself as a champion of the American auto industry. He warned, "If I don't win on November 5th, there won't be any automotive jobs left." Flint, known for its prominent role in the industry, was once home to numerous factories that had to shut down.

Warm Conversation with Harris

In a tight race for the White House, Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris are neck and neck. On Tuesday, Harris reached out to Trump, expressing her contentment over the safe resolution of the suspected assassination attempt. The White House confirmed that the conversation between the two was cordial and brief.

Harris, speaking at an event in Pennsylvania, shared her concern for Trump's wellbeing. "I wanted to ask if he was alright. I told him what I've always said publicly: There's no room for political violence in our country," said Harris during her interaction with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). Like Michigan, Pennsylvania is one of the hotly contested 'swing states' in the upcoming election. The polls predict a close decision in the election.

Probe into "Assassination Attempt"

Following the assassination attempt, Trump accused Harris and President Joe Biden of encouraging violence against him through their verbiage. Known for his incendiary statements, Trump has played a significant role in heating up the political discourse himself. Biden and Harris had previously expressed their relief that Trump remained unscathed in the incident.

A man was apprehended in Florida, having positioned himself with a rifle near Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach. The investigation's findings suggest that the man was approximately 600 meters away from Trump. No shots were fired, leading investigators to suspect an "attempted murder."

During the cordial and brief conversation between Trump and Harris about the speculated assassination attempt, Harris expressed her concern for Trump's wellbeing and mentioned, "I told him what I've always said publicly: There's no room for political violence in our country." Later, when speaking at an event, Trump, reflecting on the incident, stated, "I'm not going to let a few radicals scare me out of doing my job, protecting American workers and industries."

Read also: