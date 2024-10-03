Trump is expressing frustration and accusing Biden and Harris of wrongdoing.

Hurricane "Helene" has left a portion of southeastern USA in ruins, claiming at least 180 lives. Currently, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their way to the affected areas. Just weeks before the US election, this storm's aftermath has turned into a political issue, a typical occurrence in the USA.

Esther Manheimer, the mayor of Asheville, a small town in North Carolina, nods in agreement while sitting in her office with a mobile phone pressed to her ear. The voice of the current US President, Joe Biden, is audible through the speaker: "We'll help you out, Esther." Last week, the mayor uploaded a two-part video on Instagram, captioning it, "Thanks, President Biden, Asheville appreciates you!"

With a mountainous backdrop, Asheville is renowned for its scenic beauty and temperate climate. However, Hurricane "Helene," which made landfall in the southeastern USA last Thursday evening, wreaked havoc on the area. A deluge of rain flooded large portions of the region, destroyed supply lines, and submerged sewage and oil facilities. Floods then resulted in water shortages. CNN reported that at least 180 people have lost their lives, and hundreds more are still missing. Over a million households temporarily lost power at one point. The National Hurricane Center described the flooding as "historic." Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee have declared states of emergency.

Politicking under Disaster

Disasters not only challenge community and crisis management but also test the political arena. Elections provide a background for politicians to showcase their crisis management skills. Although it may feel insensitive to politicize human suffering, it often goes hand in hand. With only four weeks left until the US election, Hurricane "Helene" has also become a political issue. The affected states, which happen to be swing states, amplify the political significance of this disaster.

On Monday, Donald Trump visited the disaster-stricken region in Georgia. Decked out in his customary MAGA cap, he posed for photographs and promised to deliver essentials such as fuel, water, and other supplies. He emphasized that he wasn't politicizing the disaster, but it seemed that he was.

Trump leveled accusations against the Biden administration, claiming that they had reacted too slowly to the storm. He implied that President Biden had slept through the crisis and that Senator Kamala Harris had abandoned her campaign trail.

President Biden swiftly refuted these allegations. He assured that substantial federal aid was on its way to the affected areas. On Wednesday, he traveled to North Carolina to evaluate the situation firsthand. Prior to his visit, he announced that 1000 soldiers would be dispatched to the affected region for assistance. The Pentagon agreed to the deployment, according to Biden. Kamala Harris also canceled her campaign events and went to Georgia the previous day.

The storm season and US elections have coincided before, resulting in controversial consequences for politicians. For instance, when Hurricane Katrina devastated the East Coast in 2005, former President George W. Bush received lasting criticism for his poor crisis management. The 2008 Hurricane Gustav disrupted the Republican National Convention, compelling Senator John McCain to suspend most of its events. Even then-President Barack Obama visited New Jersey days after Hurricane Sandy flooded the East Coast in 2012, potentially securing him a poll boost before the election.

While politics lies at the forefront, Asheville, North Carolina, is primarily preoccupied with emergency supplies and damage control. A resource map identifies locations where residents can secure drinking water, food, or Wi-Fi. Officials warned that it could take weeks for some areas to regain access to running water again.

Politics isn't entirely avoidable. The temporary suspension of postal services contributes to ongoing disputes over mail-in voting between Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina. Four years ago, there was a heated debate about mail-in voting in the state, which may resurface due to affected ballots and flooded polling stations.

