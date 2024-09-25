Trump is directly confronting Zelenskyy.

At a public gathering, Trump voiced his perspective on the Ukraine conflict, largely placing blame on Zelensky. According to him, the Ukrainian leader failed to negotiate a truce with Russia, an expenditure that America found too substantial. Speaking at a rally in North Carolina, Trump stated, "We're still shelling out billions to a man who won't seal the deal." He lamented the loss of life, remarking, "There are so many casualties. Any deal, even a bad one, would've been preferable to what we've got now."

Trump described Ukraine as a nation left in ruins, beyond repair. "It'll take centuries to restore it," he declared. The funds required for reconstruction are staggering, even if the world collectively pitched in. In the event of a Harris presidency on November 5, Trumps warned that American youth would be deployed to Ukraine, "We won't allow our soldiers to perish on foreign soil."

Meeting with Trump Unlikely

During the UN General Assembly in New York, President Biden, in agreement with international allies, reaffirmed their pledge to aid Ukraine's reconstruction. "We're here to equip Ukraine with the means to regain its strength and prosperity," Biden highlighted, acknowledging the devastation wrought by Russian attacks. However, Ukraine's economy has proven to be robust.

Biden is scheduled to meet with Zelensky at the White House on Thursday. Zelensky aims to present Biden and Vice President Harris with a blueprint for securing victory in Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression and a fair peace settlement. Initially, Zelensky had also planned on meeting with Trump during his time in the US. However, as reported by "Politico," a meeting with Trump seems improbable now.

