Trump finds an appearance on the widely-acknowledged Rogan podcast

Over time, Donald Trump has shown a preference for non-conventional communication platforms. He finds less obstruction in YouTube shows and podcasts. Joe Rogan's podcast is no exception; it delves into political issues but also touches upon topics like whales and Trump's adversary: windmills.

In the U.S. election campaign, mainstays like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and major U.S. networks couldn't secure interviews with potential candidates like Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Instead, various podcasts, including Joe Rogan's popular one, received this opportunity. The three-hour session isn't confrontational or analytical, but it can often be perplexing and eccentric, particularly when Trump expounds at length.

The political discussions of the night revolved around rehashed campaign slogans. Trump argued that the conflict in Ukraine wouldn't have transpired if he had been president, criticized moderators for not fact-checking Kamala Harris adequately during the debate with Trump, and railed against traditional media. For Trump, Kamala Harris and the Democrats pose a greater threat than foreign adversaries. He also referenced the "fraudulent election of 2020".

Rogan even inquired about examples of the 2020 election being rigged. Trump provided a circuitous response, focusing on modifications to election regulations during the pandemic that he contends weren't ratified by legislators. Rogan appeared content and didn't insist on further clarification.

Trump desires Robert F. Kennedy in his administration

Although Rogan hasn't openly endorsed Trump as a fervent supporter, they share a taste for Mixed Martial Arts and conservative views. Rogan has expressed admiration for Robert F. Kennedy in the past, prior to his withdrawal from the presidential race and his endorsement of Trump. If elected, Kennedy would join Trump's cabinet. However, Trump is apprehensive about Kennedy's environmental positions: "He's not fond of oil. I love oil and gas," Trump stated.

Regarding environmental protection, Trump can be rather outspoken. He considers environmental regulations "the ultimate hindrance to growth," and takes aim at his long-time nemesis, windmills: "They have a significant impact on wildlife." In this context, Trump exhibits sympathy for whales.

He attributes the numerous whale strandings along the coast of New Jersey to offshore wind farms. "There was one beached whale in 50 years, now there were 18 last year," Trump said. The vibrations from wind farms and skyscrapers apparently drive these enormous creatures insane, according to Trump. "I'd like to be a whale psychologist. But it has an impact on them," Trump said. "For some reason, they're beaching, and the environmentalists don't want to acknowledge it."

Is there life on Mars?

For a brief moment, it seemed as though we were dealing with extraterrestrial beings. Initially, Trump expressed disbelief in the existence of extraterrestrial life. However, he also conversed with "credible" fighter jet pilots who reported observing "very peculiar" things in the sky. "There's no reason not to assume that there's life on Mars and all those planets," said Trump. Rogan corrected him: "Regarding Mars, we've sent probes and rovers there, and I don't believe there's life there." Trump replied: "Perhaps there's life there that we're unaware of."

The calm conversation with Rogan seems to be an extension of Trump's recent turn towards non-traditional media, including podcasts, in the run-up to the election. Rogan also invited Vice President Kamala Harris for an interview, but her campaign team declined it. Rogan's podcast boasts over 17 million YouTube subscribers.

Rogan, a comedian and UFC event commentator, has gained a substantial following as a political pundit. However, as his popularity increased, so did the criticism, stemming from his dissemination of Covid misinformation, the use of a racial slur, and anti-Semitic remarks on his show.

