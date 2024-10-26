Trump expresses willingness to abolish income taxes while advocating extensive tariff measures in a podcast conversation with Joe Rogan

During a discussion about tariffs, Trump was queried by Rogan, "Did you propose the notion of scrapping income taxes and switching to tariffs instead?"

In response on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Trump stated, "Alright, yeah."

Rogan asked, "You're serious about that, right?"

"Why not?" Trump answered. "Our country was one of the wealthiest in the 1880s and 1890s. A president named McKinley, who was assassinated, he was a tariff champion. He spoke highly of tariffs."

Trump continued, "Then in the early 1900s, they foolishly switched to a income tax. Guess why? Because countries were pressuring America: 'We don't want to pay tariffs, please don't.' Believe me, they control our politicians."

Trump has made it clear he intends to implement a universal tariff of either 10% or 20% on all imports entering the US, as well as a tariff exceeding 60% on all Chinese imports, with a goal of bolstering domestic manufacturing.

Rogan's Change of Heart on Hosting Trump

The interview followed years of Rogan expressing his unwillingness to have Trump on his podcast and recent criticisms from Trump himself.

"I'm no Trump supporter at all. I've turned down his invitation to appear on my show numerous times. I don't wish to aid him. I have no interest in assisting him," Rogan stated on the Lex Fridman Podcast in 2022.

Trump mocked Rogan in August after the podcaster praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for "making sense" to him. (Rogan later clarified that his praise did not equate to an endorsement.)

"Curious to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets jeered when he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform following Rogan's comments.

Rogan debuted his podcast in 2009. Since then, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has consistently ranked as the top podcast worldwide. The show has generated its fair share of controversy, particularly during the pandemic, due to Rogan's doubt about Covid-19.

Following the recording of the podcast in Texas, Trump attended a rally in Michigan, where he arrived late - resulting in hundreds of people leaving the event. Trump attributed the delay to the three-hour podcast recording with Rogan, which he referred to as "the longest interview I've ever conducted in my life."

"I'm so sorry, but I was held up. ... I figured you wouldn't mind as much because we're attempting to win," he said.

Trump, during his speech, accused Vice President Kamala Harris of being "out partying" and disregarding international strife, as Harris held a rally featuring music sensation Beyonce in Texas, where she emphasized her defense of reproductive rights.

CNN's Alayna Treene, DJ Judd and Ali Main contributed to this report.

