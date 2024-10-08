Trump expresses the existence of numerous genetically inferior individuals within our nation at the moment.

Donald Trump continues to criticism towards immigrants. On a radio show, the former president makes racist comments again. Additionally, he boasts about his popularity among Jewish people.

The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has continued his negative discourse towards immigrants, this time claiming that they bring "negative traits" into the country. In an interview with WABC radio, Trump accused his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, of letting "thousands of criminals" into the country through her immigration policies. Many of them now live "calmly" in the US, said the former president. "I think it's in their nature," he told host Sid Rosenberg. "We have a lot of negative traits in our country right now."

The political candidate known for his strong anti-migrant rhetoric has made this claim at nearly every campaign event, and has promised to order mass deportations if re-elected. Immigration and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, where many undocumented immigrants enter the country, are major topics in this election campaign. During his first term (2017-2021), Trump had announced he would build a wall along the 3,000-kilometer border with Mexico, which he never completed.

"They're all for Trump"

Trump also declared in the interview that he is very popular among the Israeli people, to the point of considering running for Prime Minister. "I could run for Prime Minister, although Bibi is doing better at the moment," said the 78-year-old, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Republican claimed that "ultra-conservative Jews" support him in the United States. "They're all for Trump, all of them, 100 percent, because I've done things that - they understand." He also mentioned that he is doing well in New York, "with Jewish people in New York, I've heard I'm doing well." In July, Trump had made similar claims on Rosenberg's show, accusing Vice President Harris, whose husband is Jewish, of not liking Jewish people.

With just four weeks until the November 5 presidential election, Trump and Harris are tied in many polls. The outcome of the election could be determined by a few crucial swing states where the outcome is very close.

