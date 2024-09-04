Trump expresses opposition to the prospect of impeachment.

Following the Supreme Court's decision granting partial immunity to former presidents for official actions, prosecutors are revising their case against Donald Trump in relation to alleged election fraud. As per court documents filed by his defense team, Trump has elected not to attend the forthcoming reading of the amended indictment, which will take place next Thursday. His legal representatives have been instructed to submit a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

In August, special counsel Jack Smith published an updated indictment focusing on Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The amended indictment takes into account the Supreme Court's July judgment granting presidents certain immunities for official acts, which continues even after they leave office.

Smith's original accusations against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the right of citizens to vote, remain in the revised indictment. Two of these charges carry the potential for imprisonment for up to 20 years.

The indictment alleges that Trump sought to hinder the certification of Joe Biden's election victory by the U.S. Congress, an action that led to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The disturbance occurred during the certification process, with many of Trump's supporters incited by his unfounded claims of election fraud.

Trump's Legal Team Buys Time

Due to the intricate division between Trump's official and personal actions, a trial's commencement appears unlikely before the November 5 election. This time extension is considered a significant win for Trump. If he regains the presidency, he could direct the Department of Justice to discontinue the proceedings against him.

Trump's legal woes extend beyond this case. The Supreme Court's decision may impact his trial in Georgia, where he's been accused of attempting to manipulate the election results. The hearing for this case has yet to be scheduled.

In a separate case, a New York jury found Trump guilty in late May of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He stands as the first ex-U.S. president to be charged with a crime. His sentencing in this case is scheduled for September 18; however, his attorneys have submitted a request to vacate the guilty verdict due to the immunity ruling.

The amended indictment in Donald Trump's case related to the 2020 election results mentions his actions leading to the Storm on the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Despite the Supreme Court's decision granting immunities for former presidents, Trump's attorneys have requested to vacate the guilty verdict in a separate case involving Stormy Daniels, who is an adult film star.

Read also: