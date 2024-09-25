Trump expresses his stance on the Ukraine conflict, stating, "We need to depart."

21:30 Sources: United States to deliver new $375 million military aid to Ukraine

The United States is planning to deliver new military aid valued at approximately $375 million to Ukraine, as per sources privy to the matter. The package is expected to include medium-range cluster munitions, various types of rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, the sources disclosed. An official announcement regarding this is expected tomorrow. This latest package marks one of the largest recently approved. It involves drawing weapons from the United States military stockpile to expedite the delivery to Ukraine. Since the onset of Russia's invasion in 2022, the United States has dispatched over $56.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

20:54 Ukraine opposes any temporary occupation of its territory in peace talks

Ukraine has unconditionally rejected any temporary occupation of its territory in peace negotiations, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv. Full withdrawal from Ukraine's sovereign territory within its internationally recognized borders is "one of the mandatory components of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace deal formula," it said. Currently, Russia occupies roughly one-fifth of its neighboring country and claims at least five administrative regions in southeastern Ukraine, in addition to the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

20:25 Russian parliament authorizes recruitment of suspected criminals for military

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, passed a bill that enables the military to recruit individuals with questionable backgrounds for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The bill allows even those facing charges but yet to be tried to enlist in the military. If they are decorated or injured in combat, their charges will be dropped. The bill still needs approval from the upper house and the signature of President Vladimir Putin. Over time, the Russian military has been covertly enlisting individuals with criminal records in exchange for the promise of early release from prison. The Wagner mercenary group in particular has been actively tapping into this resource to boost its ranks.

19:43 Reports: Australia to provide 59 decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Ukrainian forces may soon be receiving 59 decommissioned Australian Abrams M1A1 tanks to fight against the Russian invasion. The Australian government is collaborating with the Biden administration to send them to the battlefield, according to reports. The 59 Abrams M1A1 tanks, which have never seen combat, are being replaced with newer models. Notably, the Ukrainian community in Australia has been campaigning for this move, as they were dismayed to learn that surplus Australian military equipment was being sold to enthusiasts online.

18:50 Two Russian teenagers accused of attacking a military helicopter with Molotov cocktails

In Siberia, two Russian teenagers have been apprehended on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a military helicopter. The court in Omsk has ordered the detention of the 16-year-olds for two months, accused of committing a "terrorist act." If found guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison. According to reports from a Telegram channel affiliated with the authorities, the two teenagers broke into a military base on Saturday and hurled a Molotov cocktail at a MI-8 helicopter. They claimed in a video posted on Telegram that they were recruited for the act on Telegram and were promised a substantial reward. The identity of the recruiter has yet to be disclosed.

18:17 Wagner propagandist and associate detained in Chad

Tensions have surfaced between Chad and Russia following the detention of three Russians and a Belarusian national. Two of the detainees are Maxim Shugaley, a European Union-sanctioned propagandist for the Wagner mercenary group, and Samer Sueifan, his translator. According to Russian reports, the two men, described as a sociologist and his translator, were in detention in Libya on charges of election manipulation. They were subsequently apprehended upon arrival in Chad's airport on September 19. On September 21, a third Russian and a fourth individual from Belarus were apprehended as well. Chad's ambassador to Moscow has requested the immediate transfer of the men to Russian authorities, while the Russian Foreign Ministry had previously advocated for their release. It remains unclear what charges the men are facing.

17:40 Iranian President to attend summit in Russia and meet Putin

Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia in October. The government spokeswoman in Tehran confirmed that Peseschkian will participate in the BRICS summit, and also announced that he will "hold bilateral meetings with the President of Russia." She added that negotiations for a "strategic partnership" between Iran and Russia are nearly complete, but did not provide further details.

17:07 Strack-Zimmermann reaffirms support for Ukraine policy

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the chairwoman of the defense committee in the European Parliament (FDP), has unequivocally rejected any potential change in her party's Ukraine policy. Despite the recent elections in Ukraine, she emphasized the importance of continued efforts to explain to citizens why supporting Ukraine is "in our own interest." "I say that because if Putin succeeds (...) if we allow that, it will not be the last war," the FDP politician said in the RTL Nachtjournal-Spezial program.

16:44 Biden calls for UN's continued support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has urged the United Nations General Assembly to maintain their backing for Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion. "We will not waiver in our support for Ukraine," Biden underscored. He deemed the war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin a failure.

16:25 Ukrainian Vehicles in Germany Need German Registration by OctoberStarting from October, Ukrainian immigrants living in Germany will be required to register their vehicles that have been in the country for over a year. The German government has established the necessary legal requirements for this. Until the end of September, special regulations by the federal states apply to Ukrainian cars. The new process is outlined in a questionnaire developed by the German Ministry of Transport along with the federal states during the past few months. Vehicle owners will need to submit documents such as a personal identification card with a Latin name, the Ukrainian registration certificate, and proof of insurance to the authorities. Digital Ukrainian documents are not permitted. Ukrainian license plates must be replaced after registration.

15:40 Civilian Casualties in Eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv due to Russian Glide Bomb StrikesSeveral Russian glide bomb attacks in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have led to civilian casualties. "The death toll has risen to three," wrote Governor Oleh Synyehubov on Telegram. Over a dozen individuals have been injured. Reports suggest that a glide bomb struck directly in a high-rise building. Previously, Mayer Ihor Terechov had mentioned bomb strikes in four city districts and two damaged high-rise buildings.

15:15 German Military Conducts Defense Exercise in Hamburg PortFrom Thursday to Saturday, the German military will be conducting a large-scale defense exercise in the Hamburg port titled "Red Storm Alpha". The Landeskommando Hamburg will secure a portion of the port with homeland security forces, as announced by the German Army. Among other things, a checkpoint will be set up. The goal of the exercise is to protect essential infrastructure for defense, attain a common understanding of the situation on all levels, and communicate quickly and securely with all participants of the exercise. Civilian traffic will remain unaffected and should not be disturbed. Following the violation of international law by Russia's attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe is once again possible within the next five years, it is said in an announcement. NATO aims to jointly counter this by facilitating a quick deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its geostrategic location, serves as a hub. Therefore, the organization of military transports by rail, road, or aircraft, the provision of food, beds, or operating materials, or the protection of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to maintain a credible deterrent effect", it continues.

14:30 Zelenskyy Urges US Investment in Ukraine's Energy InfrastructureUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to business leaders in the US to invest in the struggling energy sector during his visit. "The main focus was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter," wrote the head of state on social networks. The country fears power outages again this winter due to war damage caused by Russia. Zelenskyy offered incentives. "This is our proposal. This is one of the points of our victory plan," he said in a published video. In addition to energy, finance, and insurance company executives, the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, also attended the meeting in New York.

13:55 Military Expert Praises Ukrainian Offensive in KurskMany observers are divided as to whether the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian city of Kursk is a success or failure for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange views it as a success, stating on X: "Imagine if President Zelensky had to discuss a Ukrainian peace plan without the Kursk offensive. That alone showcases the value and success of the Kursk offensive."

13:17 Kyiv's "Victory Plan" Includes NATO Membership InvitationAn invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan" for Kyiv. According to Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, the partners of the country attacked by Russia should issue an invitation for NATO membership, disregarding Moscow's escalation threats, during an appearance in New York. The plan encompasses military and diplomatic elements. Russia had justified its war against Ukraine, in part, by Kyiv's aspiration to join NATO.

12:42 Despite Zelensky's Peace Statements, Russia Continues with War AimsDespite Kyiv's desire for negotiations, Moscow persists in its war aims in Ukraine. "As soon as these aims are achieved in one way or another, the special military operation will end," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov about the brutal Russian war of aggression that has been ongoing for 2.5 years. He responded to comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said while on his US trip that an end to the war is closer than many believe. Zelensky is presenting his so-called victory plan in the US, with which he aims to pressure Moscow into negotiations. Russia's war aims include controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow also seeks to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. In the past, the ousting of the government in Kyiv has also been mentioned. Many experts believe that Russia's ultimate goal is to control the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Situation in Wuhledar Worsens More - Russian Forces Might Use Underhand StrategyThe predicament surrounding the city of Wuhledar, positioned close to the Ukrainian military, is worsening further, based on Deepstate's sources. "The Russians are attempting to confine the settlement and are merely reducing it to ruins with artillery and the like." Deepstate fails to report on the infiltration of Russian troops. "Hanging on till the end implies valuing the rubble of our military above its price, which is unacceptable. We should have considered the repercussions of today earlier, but now it's too late. The troops of the 72nd Brigade are refusing to yield and are persisting despite all." According to Eastern European news outlet Nexta, Russia is once more utilizing the "scorched earth" tactic by rampantly attacking Wuhledar from the sky:

11:15 High-Resolution Satellite Snapshots Show Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions FacilitiesUkraine has lately launched several commendable attacks on munitions facilities, wiping out significant amounts of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other resources. Maxar's powerful satellite images reveal the extent of the latest onslaughts in Oktyabrsky and Toryaevo:

10:46 Devastating Assaults on Saporishshya: One Killed, Multiple Injured, and Extensive DamageRussian attacks in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporishshya have left one individual dead and six others injured, as per officials. The area was hit by "massive aerial bombardments" within two hours late Monday evening, the state civic defense agency reported. "One individual perished and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," regional governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on the Telegram messaging platform. Infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were also set ablaze. A city administration worker estimated that 74 apartment blocks and 24 private homes were damaged throughout various parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian Naval Ship Crew: "Naval Ship Likely Won't Sail Again"The crew of the Russian naval ship "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being deployed to the front, according to Forbes magazine. The ship, notorious for its string of blunders, explains Rainer Munz from Moscow, might be a clue to Russia's financial predicaments.

09:27 Stronghold of Resistance: Wuhledar on the Edge? Russian Troops Reportedly EnterRussian forces have reportedly started capturing the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to state media and bloggers. "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the assault on the city has begun," wrote Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger born in Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also outlined the assault. State Russian media reported that the city, located in the Donetsk region, is being encircled and combat is ongoing east of the settlement. Military expert Colonel Reisner also told ntv.de that Russian forces are advancing towards the city from multiple directions, like a vice. "Wuhledar is at risk of being encircled. It should be assumed that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and combat vehicles, will not be able to preserve the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Trade Drone Strikes OvernightRussia's air defense downed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, as per official reports. Six were shot down over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one over the Bryansk region, the TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian defense ministry. Ukraine's air force claimed Russia attacked it with 81 drones and four missiles overnight. Seventy-nine drones were either shot down or forced to crash. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark's Forceful Words on Long-Range Attacks on RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged her Ukrainian allies to authorize the use of Western weapons with extended reach against Russia. "I propose that we put a stop to the discussion about red lines," Frederiksen said in an interview with Bloomberg. The most critical red line has already been crossed. "And that was when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She will never allow anyone from Russia to dictate what is right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen stated.

07:38 Russian Casualties Likely Buried and Reported Missing to Conserve ResourcesAccording to a leaked phone call reported by the Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are being buried and marked as missing to save on expense. "They kill them, the fighting continues, it's hot, they start to smell, so we bury them right there, and then they're reported missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Get it?" a man explains to his conversation partner, a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, in the phone call reported by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to range between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 Russia Shows No Signs of Ending War ConflictWhile Ukrainian President Zelenskyy advocates for his "victory plan" in the USA, there's no indication from Russia that they're interested in resolving the conflict. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the Kremlin persistently communicates a disinterest in a conviction that doesn't involve Ukrainian government's complete surrender and the annihilation of the Ukrainian state as a whole. High-ranking Russian officials have shown opposition to attending the upcoming peace summit, and Peskov affirmed that Russia is not ready to negotiate unless it's over Ukrainian capitulation, referring to NATO and the West as an "enemy in common." The ISW continues to conclude that the Kremlin is not eager for sincere negotiations with Ukraine and merely references "peace proposals" and "negotiations" to bully the West into forcing Ukraine to make preemptive concessions regarding its autonomy and territorial integrity.

06:27 Zelenskyy: Strong US Actions Could Quicken End of Russian AggressionAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, robust actions from the US government could accelerate the demise of Russian aggression against Ukraine in the upcoming year. Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram channel following a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation, stating that cooperation between Ukraine and the USA has a genuine opportunity to strengthen toward the end of the year.

05:44 Teenagers in Omsk Set Mi-8 Helicopter on Fire with Molotov CocktailTwo teenagers set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday with the use of a Molotov cocktail, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were apprehended later and confessed to being offered $20,000 via Telegram to carry out the attack. The helicopter sustained substantial damage, as reported by Russian media. This occurrence is the second instance this year where a Mi-8 helicopter was set ablaze; the first incident took place on September 11 at the airport in Nojabrsk, Tyumen region. Sabotage instances, including train derailments, have been ongoing in various areas of Russia. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence claimed that some of Russia's railways were targeted by "unidentified adversaries of the Putin regime."

04:44 G7 to Discuss Long-Range Missiles for KyivThe foreign ministers of the G7 countries will discuss the possibility of supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine on Monday, which could potentially reach Russian territories. This information was divulged by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly. It's also apparent that Russia is acquiring new weapons, including Iranian rockets, despite Iran repeatedly denying the allegations.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace More Attainable Than We Think"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces optimism about the imminent cessation of the war with Russia. "I believe we're closer to peace than we think," Zelensky stated in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. The end of the war is drawing near. In the interview, he urged the US and its partners to continue supporting Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties Following Russian Attacks on SaporizhzhiaRussian forces carried out the latest in a series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening. One casualty was recorded, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official, who spoke to public broadcaster Suspilne, reported five injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 individuals were injured in previous attacks on the city last week and the night before. Fedorov reported on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the latest attack, although the type of weapon is unclear. Russian forces also damaged infrastructure in the city, causing a fire that was subsequently controlled by emergency services without any reported injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Forces Face Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military is under pressure in the eastern part of the country, according to their evening situation report. "The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove region remains tense," the General Staff in Kyiv reports. Of the 125 Russian attacks along the front, over 50 were carried out in this sector. "The main aggression was targeted at Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership elaborates. While independent observers credit the Ukrainians with slowing the Russian advance on strategically vital Pokrovsk, the situation remains precarious for the defenders near Kurakhove. Russian troops' advances near the mining town of Hirnyk threaten to surround several units there. A similar outmaneuvering of defensive positions is also indicated further south near the town of Vuhledar, which the Russians have previously failed to capture through frontal assaults.

00:28 US Citizen Sanctioned in Russia for Kidnapping Attempt

A U.S. resident was given a six-year prison sentence in Russia, as per judicial sources, for trying to depart the country with his Russian son without the mother's permission. A court in Kaliningrad found the individual guilty of attempted "kidnapping" and ordered him to serve his time in a labor camp. According to the verdict, the U.S. resident attempted to leave Russia with his four-year-old son in July 2023. He attempted to cross the border into Poland via a forest zone without obtaining the mother's consent, but was intercepted by border officials. The conditions between the U.S. and Russia remain strained due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Russia Reports Casualties Following Attack on Settlement

Three individuals lost their lives in an assault on a Russian village situated near the Ukrainian border, as per local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, situated five kilometers from the border, was reportedly assaulted by the Ukrainian military on Monday, mentioned the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on the Telegram service. Two grown-ups and a teenager were killed, while two more suffered injuries, including a child, as per the governor's announcement.

22:13 Zelensky Commends Scholz for German Aid After New York Meeting

Following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for Germany's aid. "We appreciate Germany for its support," Zelensky expressed on Twitter. "United, we have managed to save numerous lives, and we can certainly work together to bolster security across the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated the German government's decision to not supply Ukraine with sophisticated weaponry.

21:35 Forbes: As Russian Aircraft Carrier's Use Declines, Crew Sent to Battle

Russia possesses just one aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," which has garnered considerable attention due to its frequent mechanical failures since its launch in the 1980s despite limited deployments. Now, the magazine "Forbes" reports that soldiers from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are being deployed to the Ukraine conflict, not on their aircraft carrier, but as a separate battalion. According to "Forbes," this is one of the measures being taken to meet Russia's monthly enlistment demands, which the magazine estimates at 30,000 new recruits each month. Meanwhile, the Kuznetsov is reportedly deteriorating and may soon become a permanent fixture on the Murmansk coast, where it has been stationed for some time.

The European Union stands in solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russia, providing crucial support and sanctions against Moscow.

It is important for the European Union to continue its support and pressure on Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory and respect its sovereignty, as the ongoing conflict has resulted in humanitarian crises and loss of lives.

