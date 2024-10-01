Trump expressed regret earlier today about his assertion concluding the war, stating, "I guess nobody caught onto it."

Upon being re-elected as the U.S. President, Donald Trump claims he could conclude the Ukraine conflict in a single day. Yet, he has not disclosed his strategy in recent interviews. Recently, a Washington Post journalist inquired about an earlier statement made by Trump in July 2023. During this interview with Fox News, Trump mentioned that if Putin refused to endorse a peace agreement, the U.S. would provide Ukraine with more support than they had ever received. Under pressure, Trump declared, "I said it, so I can say it. But I said it, and nobody caught on. They don't do it because it sounds so sensible."

20:56 Expert: "Ukraine Cannot Attain Complete Triumph over Russia"Ukraine consistently demands the delivery of Western weapons. President Zelensky presents a victory plan in Washington. During an ntv interview, retired Colonel Wolfgang Richter explained why it seems evident that Ukraine cannot secure a "complete triumph over Russia."

20:13 Ukraine Criticizes Switzerland's Backing for a Peace PlanUkraine is dissatisfied with Switzerland for supporting a peace proposal put forth by China and Brazil. In their announcement, the foreign ministry in Kyiv stated, "All initiatives that fail to specifically reference the UN Charter and do not guarantee the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity are unacceptable." The primary focus of the plan, as reported in the media, is a ceasefire along the current front line. The U.S. and its European allies oppose the plan because it lacks a reference to the UN Charter and thus neglects Ukraine's territorial integrity. A spokesperson for the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed that the absence of reference was brought to their attention, but the plan still calls for a ceasefire and a political resolution to the conflict-an alternative given that only warlike speeches have been issued by Russia and Ukraine at the UN.

19:43 The Hague Examines Accusations Against Lukashenko's LeadershipLithuania, an EU and NATO member, requested the International Criminal Court to investigate Lukashenko's Belarusian leadership for crimes against humanity. The authoritarian leadership of President Lukashenko is alleged to have ordered violent deportations and persecutions, according to the request now being examined by the chief prosecutor in The Hague. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been forcibly displaced and now live in Lithuania or other EU countries. The alleged crimes began in April 2020 and continue to this day. Lukashenko is a staunch ally of Russian President Putin. The chief prosecutor is currently investigating him for the forcible removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.

19:08 Russia Again Increases Military Spending DramaticallyRussia plans to significantly enhance its military spending to finance the war further. According to the 2025 budget plan published on the Russian parliament's website, defense spending is expected to rise by around 30% to about 130 billion euros. Additional funds are allocated for internal security and classified budget items related to the war in Ukraine. Together, defense and internal security will account for around 40% of the total budget. The draft still needs parliamentary approval and President Putin's signature. In 2024, military spending had already increased by 70% compared to the previous year. In contrast, Ukraine plans to allocate approximately 60% of its budget to defense and security in the upcoming year, with a defense budget of around 48 billion euros, which is only a third of Russia's.

18:23 US and Canada Intercept Russian Jets in Alaska's AirspaceThe North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) of the U.S. and Canada reported encountering Russian military jets in the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Alaska last Monday. This zone requires aircraft to identify themselves, but it is not equivalent to a country's airspace. According to US General Gregory Guillot, Norad aircraft intercepted the Russian jets, and one of them acted recklessly, posing a risk to all involved. In late July, Norad also intercepted Russian and Chinese jets in Alaska's ADIZ, with the aircraft remaining in international airspace.

17:43 Job Turbo for Refugees Shows Early Successes, Says ScholzThe so-called Job Turbo program aims to help refugees with the potential to reside in Germany secure employment more quickly. Chancellor Scholz already considers it a success, reporting that 266,000 Ukrainians were employed in Germany in July, an increase of 71,000 compared to the previous year. Additionally, 704,000 individuals from the primary countries of origin of asylum seekers were employed, also a rise of 71,000. Scholz attributes this improvement partly to the Job Turbo program. Labor Minister Heil noted that approximately 113,000 of the 266,000 Ukrainians are employed in socially insured jobs. The program started about a year ago and focuses on enhanced support from job centers.

17:06 Putin Outlines Top Priorities for "New Russia"In a video message, Putin outlined the primary objectives for the authorities in the Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine: "The main objective for us all is to establish conducive conditions for the development of these territories and ensure the safety of the people. That's objective number one. However, we will not postpone the resolution of economic and social issues. We will address these issues immediately," Putin said to the state-run news agency Tass. Two years ago, Moscow announced the annexation of four regions in Ukraine, referring to them as "New Russia." However, Moscow only controls parts of these regions.

16:37 Kara-Mursa: Russia Surpasses Soviet Era in Political PrisonersVladimir Kara-Mursa, a prominent opposition figure, asserts that Russia currently holds more political prisoners than at the conclusion of the Soviet Union's reign. He claims that there are over 1300 recognized political prisoners in Putin's Russia, significantly surpassing the number in the final stages of the entire Soviet Union. Kara-Mursa voiced these concerns before the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, denouncing Putin's regime's "propaganda lie" that all Russians support it and its actions, calling for action to liberate the detained dissidents. Russian authorities detained Kara-Mursa in April 2022, following his accusations of Russia's "war crimes" against Ukraine, and later sentenced him to 25 years in prison. However, he was released in early August as part of a prisoner exchange.

16:15 Russia Intensifies Nightly AssaultsRussia has conducted nightly drone and missile attacks against Ukraine for 33 consecutive nights, marking the most consecutive assaults to date. Explosions and machine gun fire were reported in Kyiv throughout the night, prompting the Ukrainian air defense to fight against the drone attack for approximately five hours. No casualties were reported.

15:41 Kremlin Alters Nuclear Response ThresholdFollowing changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine that have sparked controversy, the Kremlin has set a higher bar for a potential nuclear weapons engagement. Kremlin spokesman Peskov has emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine should not always be linked to a nuclear reaction from Russia. Following unconfirmed military reports of 125 Ukrainian drones being shot down by Russian air defense on Sunday, Peskov was asked whether this action could be considered a massive air attack, potentially warranting a nuclear response according to the new doctrine. Peskov responded that significant decisions had been made, but the military special operation would continue without consistently connecting actions.

15:15 Baerbock Warns of Russian Disinformation Targeting YouthGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock raised concerns over disinformation and attempted election interference, particularly from Russia. She expressed concern about the impact of disinformation campaigns, which she noted often targets young voters, and highlights a "conscious systematics" in the spread of hate and fake news, especially towards women.

15:01 Russia Unveils 2025 Draft Budget without War Expenditure DetailsRussia's government has presented a budget draft for 2025 to the Russian parliament, with an estimated 400 billion euros in federal spending, representing a nearly 12% increase compared to 2024. However, details regarding defense sector spending were not disclosed. The Ministry of Finance has only stated that "significant funds" will be provided for military equipment and compensation payments, as well as supporting companies in the military-industrial complex.

14:24 Russian Court Sentences Attacker of Nationalist Writer to Life in PrisonA Russian court has sentenced the individual responsible for an attack on Russian nationalist writer Sachar Prilepin to life imprisonment. The attack resulted in Prilepin's injury and the death of his driver, while the defendant, hailing from the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region, had previously fought with pro-Russian separatist forces.

13:51 Russia Announces Fall Conscription of 133,000 New RecruitsRussia has announced plans to conscript 133,000 individuals for military service over the autumn period, according to Ukrainian media reports. In a decree reportedly signed by Putin, an autumn conscription campaign will be initiated to conscript men from the age of 18 to 30 who are not reservists. Soldiers who have completed their mandatory service will be released as a result.

13:14 Ukraine Reports Casualties from Russian Drone AttacksAccording to Ukrainian sources, one person has died and several have been injured as a result of Russian drone attacks. In Kupjansk, a man was killed, and three elderly individuals were wounded in Kherson, where ages ranged from 53 to 72. The Ukrainian news agency reported these incidents, attributing the information to local authorities.

12:36 Russia Declares Capture of Village in Donetsk RegionThe Russian military claims to have seized a village in eastern Ukraine, specifically Nelipiwka in the Donetsk region, after a series of assaults against Ukrainian forces. Russian troops have been advancing against the Ukrainian forces for several months in the eastern region, where they have been outmatched in troop numbers and firepower. Nelipiwka is located approximately 5 kilometers south of Torezk, a city controlled by Ukraine that has been under constant Russian fire for weeks. Russian troops are also advancing towards the city of Pokrovsk, which serves as a crucial logistical location for the Ukrainian army.

11:55 Partisans Claim Destruction of Russian Supply LineThe resistance group Fyre asserts that they've decimated the railway line utilized by the Russian military to transport supplies, such as weapons and equipment, to the front lines in the Russian region of Kursk. The Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform cites a relevant Telegram post from the partisan group. This coalition includes Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian opposition forces, established two years ago on the Crimean Peninsula.

11:26 Munz: Russians Skeptical of Anti-Corruption CampaignRussia plans to allocate 40% of its budget to defense in the upcoming year, as per the current draft. Simultaneously, an anti-corruption initiative in the pertinent ministry has been ongoing since the demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin's plot. Nevertheless, this effort remains questionable in the eyes of the Russian citizens, as explained by ntv reporter Rainer Munz in Moscow.

11:01 American Citizen Faces Prison Time for Aiding UkraineAmerican citizen Stephen Hubbard admitted guilt to charges of mercenary activity in a Russian court. As reported by the British "Guardian" and the Russian state-owned news agency RIA, Hubbard received funds to engage in combat on Ukraine's side against Russia. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 7 to 15 years in prison.

10:20 Kyiv Suffers Drone Strike, Causing FiresFollowing last night's unprecedented drone attack on Kyiv, a residential building caught fire and sustained damage, according to local authorities as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Five districts in the region suffered fires caused by debris from downed drones, it was further reported. All drones were successfully shot down, as reported by Ukrainian sources.

09:36 Putin Confirms Russia's Ongoing AggressionRussian President Putin reaffirmed his commitment to the attack on Ukraine in a video message marking the second anniversary of Russia's claimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions. "All our objectives will be accomplished," he stated. He continued to justify the invasion, referring to the Ukrainian government as a "neo-Nazi regime." Putin said that Russian troops were dispatched to Ukraine to protect the Russian-speaking population, accusing the West of exploiting Ukraine as a "colony" and a "military outpost" aimed at attacking Russia.

08:46 Ukraine Swaps Commander of Wuhledar DefenseColonel Ivan Winnik, commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade defending the heavily contested city of Wuhledar, has been reassigned. The Kyiv Independent reported this, citing the Joint Forces Command North. The reason given is promotion and a transfer of combat experience. The successor is not yet identified. Under Winnik's command, the brigade defended the city for more than two years. Experts in the Ukrainian military are concerned that Russian units may soon capture the small town in the southern section of the Donbass.

08:04 Mykolaiv Reports Fire at Critical InfrastructureA critical infrastructure facility in Bashtanka district, Mykolaiv region, was set ablaze following a Russian drone strike, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing the head of the regional military administration. However, the facility's identity remains unspecified.

07:24 Kyiv Defends Successfully Against Overnight AttackThe Russian attack on Kyiv last night lasted for over five hours, according to the regional military administration. The attack was repelled, and all drones were successfully defended against, as reported by the state-owned Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the authorities' leadership. The assault was executed in numerous waves from various directions.

06:44 Russian Prisoners Deployed to Front Lines Instead of PrisonReports suggest that Russia is implementing a law that exempts individuals from criminal responsibility if they sign a military contract with the Ministry of Defense. Consequently, prisoners from regions such as Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, the Republic of Komi, the Altai region, and the illegally annexed Crimea have been offered this opportunity, according to Russian opposition media. These reports are cited by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky Reports Daily Use of 100 Guided Bombs by RussiaRussia continues its relentless aggression against Ukraine. According to President Zelensky, Russian forces are deploying around 100 guided bombs daily, targeting specific locations from aircraft. Recent attacks on Saporizhzhia resulted in injuries to 14 people. Guided bombs were used in the regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy as well. "This is Russia's daily act of terror," Zelensky stated, emphasizing the need for increased long-range attack capabilities, air defense for Ukraine, and intensified sanctions against Russia.

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff Concerned by Attacks on Defensive LinesNew Russian attacks on Ukrainian defensive lines are reported in the Donbas region. Thirteen attacks were repelled at Pokrovsk, while seventeen Russian advancements were blocked at Kurachove, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Similarly intense fighting is occurring in the area of Vuhledar. Ukrainian military experts worry that Russian units may soon capture the contested small town in the southern section of the Donbass, which has been under conflict for two years.

04:46 Explosions in Kyiv: Drone Attacks Continue

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, experienced multiple Russian drone attacks during the night. According to Ukraine's military, their air defense teams worked tirelessly for hours, fending off multiple waves of these aerial assaults. Mayor Vitali Klitschko, via Telegram, announced the presence of several enemy drones around and above the city. Local inhabitants reported numerous blasts throughout Kyiv, suggesting the use of air defense systems. Despite these attacks, no initial damage or casualties have been reported. Since 1:00 AM local time, air raid cautions have been put in place not just for Kyiv, but also for the surrounding areas and the entire eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian air force had previously warned of numerous Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine, and around 4:40 AM local time, several Russian-controlled regions launched guided bombs, as reported by the military.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Urges U.S. to Alter Approach Towards MoscowThe Helsinki Commission, a bipartisan body, is urging the United States to rethink its approach towards Russia, labeling Moscow as a persisting threat to global security. As per "The Hill", they encourage Washington to reconsider its stance on Russia, similar to its approach towards China. Contradicting the views of former President Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress who advocate for less investment in European security, the Commission advocates a stronger stance against Russia. The Republican chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Joe Wilson, is skeptical about negotiating with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

02:49 Kyiv Under Russian Drone AssaultThe Ukrainian military reports a Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Air defense units are actively working to repel the attacks. Eyewitnesses have reported loud blasts and objects being hit in the sky, indicating the usage of air defense systems. Apart from Kyiv, a warning is currently active throughout east Ukraine.

01:40 Moldovan Election Campaign: Minister Warns Against "Thieves"A high-ranking government minister in Moldova cautions Moldovans against voting for "thieves, refugees, and bandits" after a pro-Russian businessman promised to pay voters in exchange for a "no" vote in a referendum on joining the European Union. Andrei Spinu, Infrastructure Minister, issued this warning during the intense election campaign leading to the presidential elections on October 20, where incumbent Maia Sandu is competing for a second term.

00:14 Russian Forces Attack Ukrainian Power Substation Near NPPThe management of the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) claims Ukrainian forces have attacked a nearby power substation again, damaging a transformer. Artillery fire landed on the "Raduga" power substation in Enerhodar, causing a transformer to explode and releasing smoke. Despite this, the power supply in Enerhodar remains uninterrupted. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with six reactors, is Europe's largest. Russian forces seized the plant at the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Allegations of attacks or planned attacks on the power plant are regularly exchanged between both sides.

23:15 Zelenskyy Doubts Nuclear Threats: "Putin Values His Life"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses his doubts about the nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with Fox News. While acknowledging Putin's ability to use nuclear weapons, Zelenskyy assumes he won't due to his love for life and fear of the consequences. "Nobody knows what he's thinking," Zelenskyy admits. "He could use nuclear weapons against any country - or not. But I don't think he will."

22:10 Austrian FPO's Stance on Ukraine War and RussiaThe Viennese parliamentary election has resulted in a significant reshuffling of the political landscape. The far-right FPO is celebrating a historic win, polling at 28.7%. Despite the Ukraine war, the FPO maintains a favorable stance towards Russia, seeing no problem with Austria's reliance on Russian gas. The gas contract between Vienna and Moscow was extended till 2040, requiring Austria to commit to large-scale gas purchases regardless of delivery. From January to May 2024, over 90% of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Russian Prime Minister Visits TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is traveling to Tehran for talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday. The meeting will focus on strengthening trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between Russia and Iran. Moscow has accused Western powers of levying false allegations against Iran, accusing it of supplying drones and missiles to the Russian army for its military operation in Ukraine. Iran, on the other hand, denies these claims.

In the context of the current geopolitical situation, the two sentences could be:

"Given the ongoing attack on Ukraine, President Zelensky is urging for increased Western weapon deliveries to aid Ukraine's defense." "In response to Trump's statement about providing more support to Ukraine if Putin refuses to endorse a peace agreement, experts are speculating on the potential impact on the Ukraine conflict's resolution."

Read also: