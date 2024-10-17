Trump expressed his belief that Zelensky should not have allowed the conflict to ensue.

US Presidential Hopeful Trump Faults Zelensky for Russia's Infiltration of Ukraine

American presidential contender Donald Trump partially blames Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia's intrusion into Ukraine during a nearly one-and-a-half-hour podcast chat with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. Trump alleged, "He shouldn't have allowed this conflict to ensue." In this conversation, Trump also questions the US assistance to Ukraine, which has been under assault by Russia. As a testament to Zelensky's deal-making abilities, Trump asserted, "He's one of the finest dealmakers I've ever encountered. Every time he visits, we hand him $100 billion. Who else has ever been granted such a fortune?"

20:50 Ukraine Seeks Global Support for Mine Disposal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appeals to delegates from about 50 countries at a summit in Switzerland for international backing in mine removal tasks. "This is an extraordinary challenge," Shmyhal mentions in Lausanne. "I implore the global community to boost its assistance to Ukraine in mine eradication," he adds. Landmines are now prevalent in almost a quarter of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the cost of these operations at $34.6 billion. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ukraine has reportedly cleared 35,000 sq km, an area equivalent to Baden-Württemberg. According to the UN, at least 399 civilians have been killed by these explosive devices.

20:21 Zelensky Refutes Reports of Nuclear Weapon Ambitions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies allegations that he had suggested a potential military rearmament of Ukraine with nuclear weapons during his EU summit appearance. "We've never broached the idea of constructing nuclear weapons," the President declared. Instead, he referred to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in which Ukraine handed over its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security guarantees, including Russia's. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has voided these arrangements through his military actions, making NATO membership as Ukraine's only viable alternative.

19:48 Rutte: NATO to Aid Ukraine's Advancement Toward Membership

New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte pledges to help bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, stating at a Brussels press conference with Zelensky that "Ukraine will join NATO, and until that happens, we will do everything possible to ensure Ukraine prevails." Zelensky emphasized his nation's desire to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as possible. Rutte and Zelensky later attended a NATO-Ukraine Council dinner at the defense ministers' level from the 32 member states.

19:32 Czech, Danish, and Dutch Leaders Advocate for Future Munitions Aid to Ukraine

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands advocate for the continuation of Ukraine's munition help programe through 2025. "The munition program must continue in 2025," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala noted in a declaration on X, which was also signed by his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and the Dutchman Dick Schoof. In total, 18 countries, including Germany, Canada, and Portugal, had collected $1.8 billion (€1.66 billion) by June to finance 500,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, with a focus on large-caliber artillery and tank ammunition.

19:00 Thiele Criticizes "Victory Plan": "Ukraine Can't Save Itself and Now Wants to Save Europe"

Military expert Ralph Thiele opposes the "victory plan" proposed by Zelensky, asserting that it would "significantly escalate tensions leading towards a potential third world war." Thiele blames Zelensky for using excessive rhetoric in a recent interview with ntv.

18:24 Zelensky Hints at Nuclear Option at EU Summit if NATO Membership is Denied

Zelensky suggests an alternative to NATO membership in the event of a refusal, stating, "Ukraine may acquire nuclear weapons or seek membership in some alliance." At a press conference in Brussels, Zelensky clarifies, "I'm aware of no other functional alliances besides NATO." When asked about potential resistance to Ukraine's NATO membership from the United States, Zelensky explains that he has discussed the matter with former President Donald Trump and considers himself to have a clear understanding of Trump's position. Zelensky emphasizes, however, that Ukraine is seeking NATO membership, not nuclear weapons. He disagrees with American concerns that accepting Ukraine into NATO would unintentionally drag the United States into conflict. "An invitation is a preventative measure to demonstrate that it isn't Putin who's influencing the global arena," Zelensky concludes, referring to Russian President Putin's aggressive foreign policies.

Subsequently, Zelensky retracted his remark about acquiring nuclear weapons and denied allegations regarding it (see entry from 20:21).

17:13 Report: USA Shifts Focus to Train Younger Ukrainian Cadets for F-16 PilotsThe United States is switching its focus to training younger Ukrainian cadets instead of experienced air force personnel to become F-16 pilots. The Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials, that this shift could significantly delay the time Ukraine takes to have a full squadron of western-built aircraft. The shortage of experienced Ukrainian pilots is the reason behind this change, the report adds. Some officials also pointed out that younger cadets are more open to western-style training. Ukraine is urgently seeking additional F-16 aircraft and pilots to enhance its air defense. A top combat pilot and one of Ukraine's few F-16 combat aircraft were lost in an August crash, raising concerns about whether Ukrainian pilots were being prepared adequately before being sent into battle. US Air Force pilot training takes about two years from start to finish, according to the Wall Street Journal, quoting retired US Lieutenant General David Deptula.

16:48 Zelensky Speaks on Scholz's Long-Range Weapon RefusalUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is counting on a change of heart from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to achieve his goal of victory against Russia. "We need Scholz's long-range weapon, that's the most crucial thing," Zelensky said, referring to Taurus cruise missiles that Scholz has so far refused to supply. Granting these missiles would contribute to Ukraine's "victory plan," which includes having enough weapons to deter future Russian attacks (see entry at 13:54). Scholz has defended his refusal by stating that targets in Moscow could be reached from Ukraine. However, Zelensky made it clear that he does not think Germany should have the last say on whether other countries' weapons are used against Russia. He noted that long-range weapons have proven effective in the past, as evidenced by Ukrainian army attacks on Russian targets in the Crimean peninsula, which resulted in the destruction of 23 enemy ships and the use of Ukrainian, British, and French weapons. Regarding Ukraine's call for fast NATO membership, Zelensky said Scholz has never said "no" or "yes." "So we are still in the process," Zelensky said.

16:28 Russia Plans to Construct Nuclear-Powered Submarines for LNG ExportRussia is planning to build nuclear-powered submarines for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This would reduce transport time via the Northern Sea Route by nearly half, says Mikhail Kovaltchuk, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin and director of the Kurtschatov Institute, Russia's leading nuclear research institution. Kovaltchuk presented the submarine project at an industry conference in St. Petersburg last week, according to an event official website report.

16:15 British Authorities Investigate Post Office Bombing, Link to Leipzig ExplosionThe British authorities are investigating a package bombing at a post office and are considering whether it's related to similar incidents across Europe. A London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command spokesperson said investigators are in touch with other European security agencies. Following a similar incident in Germany, the Federal Prosecutor's Office started investigations. According to BfV President Thomas Haldenwang, Russia might be behind the incident. In early October, the UK's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, head Ken McCallum, issued a warning about potential Russian acts of sabotage and arson, stating that Moscow aims to cause "chaos" among Ukraine's supporters.

15:48 CNN Documentary Shows Ukrainian Combat Drone Team's OperationsIn late September, CNN broadcasted a documentary detailing the launch-to-explosion process of a Ukrainian combat drone team that has conducted numerous attacks, even in Russian territory.

15:27 France Provides Ukraine with Newly Developed Kamikaze DronesFrance is providing Ukraine with newly developed kamikaze drones. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed the tests were successful. These drones, developed by the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, can operate for up to 45 minutes and can identify and destroy static or moving targets within a five-kilometer radius. France plans to order 2,000 of these drones, with the first 100 to be delivered to Ukraine. The kamikaze drones are said to provide crucial support to the Caesar howitzers that France is supplying to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber Speaks About Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan" ChallengesSafety expert Joachim Weber says that key demands in Zelenskyy's "victory plan" are currently not viable. In an ntv interview, he explains why these announcements make sense from Ukraine's perspective and why NATO should urgently consider a Plan B.

14:38 Russian Lawmakers Back Propaganda of Child Neglect BanRussian parliamentarians voted in favor of a ban on promoting child neglect.

Russian legislators have agreed in a preliminary vote to prohibit the promotion of neglecting children's welfare. The decision was unanimously backed by the legislators, as demonstrated during a live broadcast from the legislative chamber. The parliament's speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, urged the representatives to support the legislation. "We're engaged in a battle on the ideological front today," he explained. The proposed law would apply to public content, including online platforms, media, advertisements, and films. Violations could result in fines of up to 400,000 rubles for individuals and 5 million rubles for businesses. Russia has been dealing with an aging population and low birth rates, which have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Russian government, powerful Orthodox Church, and prominent conservative figures often advocate for traditional values as a means to counter Western liberal ideologies and address Russia's demographic issues.

14:09 Outraged Faithful engage in violence against soldiers, assault church in Ukraine

The local authority overseeing the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy has decided to transfer ownership of St. Michael's Cathedral to a different religious group. Subsequently, supporters of the Moscow Patriarch stormed the church, leading to violent confrontations. Several individuals were reportedly injured in the chaos.

13:54 Zelenskyy advances "war through insinuation" strategy in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is advocating for the backing of his strategy to defeat Russia from EU leaders in Brussels. During a meeting with EU leaders, Zelenskyy stated that the goal is to establish "peace through intimidation." To achieve this objective, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US should ensure the deployment of appropriate missile systems in Ukraine.

13:25 Imprisoned American perpetrator allegedly mistreated in Russian jail

Stephen Hubbard, a US citizen who was recently convicted of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine, is being reportedly subjected to mistreatment in Russian custody, according to a fellow inmate. Allegations include physical assault, lack of food, and forced sexual acts against the 72-year-old American, reportedly by Russian prison guards. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months in prison this month for his role in the conflict.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Expert Warns of Russian Oil-Containing Fleet's Environmental Threat

A fleet of Russian ships, often referred to as the phantom fleet, is leaving a trail of oil pollution in various oceanic regions. According to an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial," these ships have been responsible for significant pollution in at least nine incidents over the past few years. The phantom fleet is said to consist of over 600 vessels operating under Moscow's direction, with ownership sometimes concealed. Many of the ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it challenging to hold them accountable in the event of a leak or major accident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard labeled these ships a "significant hazard" to marine ecosystems. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are shocking," said Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and an expert on phantom fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Large Areas of Land Contaminated with Explosive Remnants - Kyiv Seeks Global Aid

Ukraine is working diligently to eliminate hazardous areas contaminated with landmines and other remnants of warware. Achieving success depends on international cooperation, as stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko during an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Primer Minister Denys Shmyhal is also participating in the conference. Large sections of Ukraine are afflicted by hundreds of thousands of landmines, cluster bombs, and unexploded ordnance left behind by Russian and Ukrainian forces in the combat zones.

11:58 Russian Response to Zelenskyy's Victory Strategy

Russia is still attempting to present its conflict in Ukraine as a triumph. The nation remains unperturbed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan." Meanwhile, criticism of the war is growing within Russia, such as from imprisoned extremist Girkin, who reports a "strategic defeat," as per ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Potential Russian Advance at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production could be Significantly Reduced

here.

If Russian forces capture a significant coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian steel production could decrease by half. The mine produces coal essential for coke production, a critical component in steel production. This is the second-largest revenue source for Ukraine, after agriculture. In the first eight months of the year, metal exports were valued at nearly $2 billion, a vital source of income for Ukraine.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine produces coal for coke production, which is vital for steelmaking and is the second-largest source of income for Ukraine after agriculture, as reported by Reuters. The eastern front near the city has been the focus of heavy fighting for several months and is a key objective of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk serves as an important logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, export of steel products in the first eight months of 2024 totaled nearly $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky heading to Brussels: Emphasis on extra security for Ukraine before winterBefore the EU summit of leaders in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for additional aid for his nation's "victory strategy". In a video message from the plane to Brussels, he shares, published on Telegram, "The most crucial aspect now is more protection for Ukraine before winter." Zelensky is planning to present his "victory strategy" to his EU counterparts during this gathering. He adds, "Every European leader will hear how we must strengthen our position." "We aim to end this war justly."

11:05 Australia to supply Ukraine with numerous Abrams tanksAustralia has chosen to distribute around 49 of its aged Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that their government will transfer most of their US-made M1A1 tanks, estimated to be worth approximately €150 million, to Ukraine. This is after Ukraine made this request months ago. In February, Marles had said this was not on their agenda.

10:46 NATO Chief: Talks with Moscow only when at a position of strengthThe new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggests that Ukraine should only initiate negotiations with Russia from a position of power. "We stand ready, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte shares ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to attend. "Of course, we hope to reach a point where Ukraine can engage in negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until then, he (Zelensky) can rely on our continued assistance."

10:15 "Closest tank engagement I've ever seen" - Ukrainian tank destroys Russian troop transportA Ukrainian tank has annihilated a Russian troop transport vehicle at a close range in the Kursk region. Videos show the Russian armored vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon from mere meters away. Moments later, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shell at the Russian troop transport wreckage. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian force included two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. Former US General Mark Hertling highlighted the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian airstrikes also in Syria: Ten civilians killedRussia's airstrikes are not limited to Ukraine. Activists report ten civilian deaths and 30 injuries in northwestern Syria as a result of Russian airstrikes on Wednesday evening. Among the ten civilians killed near the city of Idlib, there was also a child, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fourteen children were among the injured. The observatory states that Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in Moscow Region KilledIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was shot dead in his car. According to the independent Russian website "Important Stories" and others, an unidentified gunman fired at the 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. He had recently returned from the war in Ukraine.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignThe imprisoned Russian ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin acknowledges no victories for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer estimates that the offensive campaign in the summer and autumn of this year has not achieved its objectives. It is unlikely that this will happen before the so-called muddy season. Girkin even mentions a "strategic military defeat". According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. The Russian forces would need their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful in repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia has been bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone attacks once more. The Ukrainian military reports that 22 out of 56 Russian drones were shot down during the nighttime attack, while another 27 drones likely fell due to electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones headed towards Belarus, while five drones struck infrastructure in regions near the front, with power outages reported in some areas after attacks on energy infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. There were no casualties reported.

07:55 SBU Arrests Ukrenergo's Security Chief The Ukrainian Secret Service (SBU) has taken into custody, as declared, a key figure in the security department of the nation's energy company, Ukrenergo. He is being charged with defending the Russian invasion, doubting the independence of the Ukrainian state, and approving the assassination of civilians. Additionally, he's alleged to have shared information about the effects of attacks on essential infrastructure. Ukrenergo conveyed via Telegram that they have temporarily suspended one of their workers in light of this situation, stating, "Any statements that encourage Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it reported. Ukrenergo also pointed out that nine of its staff members have been killed by Russian attacks during their duties, along with eleven others currently on the frontline. If proven guilty, the suspect faces up to eight years of incarceration and loss of his possessions.

07:23 Ambassador Smith Dampens Zelensky's NATO Entrance Dreams NATO currently has no intention of inviting Ukraine into the alliance soon, according to the US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America." "NATO's stance on this matter is quite clear. We declared at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an inexorable path to membership and will eventually join the alliance. At present, the alliance is not considering a short-term invitation," Smith noted before the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels. The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his "Victory Plan" in Kyiv, emphasizing Ukraine's admission to NATO as a central component.

06:56 White House Sets New Date for Ramstein Meeting The US administration has postponed a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group until November and will hold it online. The White House announced this following a conversation between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as discussing the allocation of millions more in aid for Ukraine. Previously, Biden intended to summon a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was rescheduled due to Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is an initiative led by the United States that involves over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, and convenes at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. Its most recent meeting at Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th in the group's history since its inception in April 2022.

06:30 "Advanced" Russian Weapons Discovered in Hezbollah Fortresses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the French daily "Le Figaro" that Israeli forces have uncovered "state-of-the-art" Russian weapons at Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu claimed that according to a 2006 UN resolution, only the Lebanese army is permitted to possess weapons south of the Litani River. "However, Hezbollah has excavated countless tunnels and hiding places in this region, where we have recently discovered several state-of-the-art Russian weapons," the newspaper cites him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Achieves Tragic Milestone A conference on landmine clearance is being convened in Ukraine today in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most heavily mined country globally. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria threatens to be a danger zone, with mined maritime areas included. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from landmines and unexploded munitions, with 300 fatalities, including 30 this year. Over 2,100 mine clearance experts are currently engaged. They have inspected over 1,500 square kilometers – an area equivalent to Berlin and Hamburg combined – and rendered over 530,000 explosive devices safe. The government estimates the overall cost of demining the entire region at approximately €30 billion.

05:05 Air Alerts Activated in Various Regions of Ukraine Large regions of Ukraine are under attack by Russian combat drones overnight. Air alerts have been triggered in most areas, but there have been no documented damage so far. Simultaneously, the Russian air defense in the Bryansk border area reportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones, according to the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, with no harm or injuries reported.

01:45 Ukraine and Lithuania Plan to Construct Munitions Factory Ukraine and Lithuania will join forces to construct an ammunition factory, the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy announced. The plant will generate diverse RDX explosives. Construction is scheduled to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Explosion at UK DHL Warehouse: Inquiries into Possible Russian Involvement Following a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating if it was a Russian-orchestrated act, as reported in the Guardian. The incident occurred on July 22, allegedly due to a bomb in a package delivered by plane. No casualties were recorded. A comparable incident happened at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, at the same time, with the German federal prosecutor procuring jurisdiction over the investigation. Security sources suggest it was a Russian-instigated incident.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised schedule. The day prior, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which emphasizes Ukraine's admission to NATO as a key element.

The Commission has a role in deciding the allocation of international aid, as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appeals to various countries at a summit in Switzerland for support in mine removal tasks.

During a conversation with American presidential contender Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky is recognized as one of the finest dealmakers the President has encountered, despite Trump's criticism of Zelensky's handling of the conflict in Ukraine.

Read also: