Trump exhibits an aversion towards ABBA.

It appears that Trump's campaign team has once more utilized tunes belonging to musicians without obtaining necessary authorization, specifically choosing tracks by iconic Swedish pop group ABBA. The Guardian reported that Universal Music, the record label overseeing ABBA's music rights, has found evidence of their music being played and displayed at Trump's events without obtaining appropriate approval. Universal Music and ABBA's initial label, Polar Music, have not received any such requests from Trump's team, implying that he lacks both permission and a license to play ABBA's music.

According to the claimed account, a series of ABBA hits, such as "Dancing Queen," "The Winner Takes It All," and "Money, Money, Money," were played throughout a Trump campaign event in Minnesota. Furthermore, during this event, a screen called upon donations while displaying footage of ABBA band members.

It's becoming increasingly noticeable that Trump's campaign frequently disregards licensing requirements. In recent days, Beyoncé's team made headlines for taking action against Trump's campaign for illicitly using her song "Freedom," while the family of late musician Isaac Hayes, as well as Dion's social media staff, have also raised concerns about unauthorized music usage. On August 10, Dion's team released a public statement on Instagram, clarifying that the unlicensed performance of her hit "My Heart Will Go On" at a Trump and J.D. Vance event in Montana was "not in any way" authorized, and that Dion does not support such usage.

