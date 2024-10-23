Trump Enterprise plans to establish 25 new entities for potential product or hotel licensing agreements, according to insider reports.

"The Trump Organization communicated to the overseer that, dependent on the completion of certain contracts, they planned to establish 25 fresh ventures for the purpose of either licensing goods or services, along with hotel affiliations. For these prospective ventures, no financial declarations have been handed over to external parties, and there's no current obligation for such disclosures. One entity was disbanded during this review period," the monitor detailed.

The monitor's report didn't reveal if the anticipated contracts would be domestic or international.

CNN attempted to seek comments from the Trump Organization.

During Trump's tenure in office, his enterprise faced scrutiny over the huge sums of money his properties obtained from foreign governments or government-run entities. He faced litigation for transgressing the emoluments clause of the US Constitution, but the lawsuits dwindled when the Supreme Court declared them obsolete with Trump no longer in office.

Since Trump vacated the White House, his property firm has sealed agreements in Oman and Vietnam and has hosted various golf tournaments organized by the LIV Golf tour, which is financially supported by Saudi Arabia.

If Trump secures another election victory and his property firm continues to grow internationally, concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest are likely to resurface.

The monitor's report did not delve into the political implications of these potential international ventures.

