Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Trump Enterprise plans to establish 25 new entities for potential product or hotel licensing agreements, according to insider reports.

The supervising observer of Trump Organization's financial affairs details in their recent report that Donald Trump's enterprise aims to establish 25 novel entities for product endorsements or hotel contractual agreements.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
At the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on October 20, 2024,...
At the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on October 20, 2024, ex-President Donald Trump makes his entrance during a political rally for his campaign.

Trump Enterprise plans to establish 25 new entities for potential product or hotel licensing agreements, according to insider reports.

"The Trump Organization communicated to the overseer that, dependent on the completion of certain contracts, they planned to establish 25 fresh ventures for the purpose of either licensing goods or services, along with hotel affiliations. For these prospective ventures, no financial declarations have been handed over to external parties, and there's no current obligation for such disclosures. One entity was disbanded during this review period," the monitor detailed.

The monitor's report didn't reveal if the anticipated contracts would be domestic or international.

CNN attempted to seek comments from the Trump Organization.

During Trump's tenure in office, his enterprise faced scrutiny over the huge sums of money his properties obtained from foreign governments or government-run entities. He faced litigation for transgressing the emoluments clause of the US Constitution, but the lawsuits dwindled when the Supreme Court declared them obsolete with Trump no longer in office.

Since Trump vacated the White House, his property firm has sealed agreements in Oman and Vietnam and has hosted various golf tournaments organized by the LIV Golf tour, which is financially supported by Saudi Arabia.

If Trump secures another election victory and his property firm continues to grow internationally, concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest are likely to resurface.

The monitor's report did not delve into the political implications of these potential international ventures.

In the scenario of Trump winning another election and his property firm's continued international expansion, politics may once again confront the issue of potential conflicts of interest.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

In the preceding quarter, Tesla experienced a rise in deliveries by approximately six percent,...
Economy

Tesla records unexpected earnings report

Tesla records unexpected earnings report The electric vehicle market's growth has noticeably slowed down in recent times, with modest projections before Tesla's latest financial report. However, the pioneer of electric vehicles seems to have a hidden trick up its sleeve. American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla managed

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Kimmich, positioned as a central defender, expressed dissatisfaction with his team's display.
Sport

Discontented Kimmich alleges Bayern's self-destructive act against Barça.

Discontented Kimmich alleges Bayern's self-destructive act against Barça. Bayern Munich's Bloodbath at Barcelona: Post-Match Analyzation. Following the devastating 1:4 loss, the Munich squad engages in intense self-scolding. Joshua Kimmich labels their performance as "not adequately polished". Manuel Neuer calls for more physicality, while

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public