Trump engages in a telephone conversation with Putin.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump chose not to verify if he conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin post his presidency. During an event at the Chicago Economic Club, he stated, "I'm keeping my lips sealed on that matter." He went on to assert, "If I had, it would've been a smart move. Connecting with people, establishing relationships - that's a positive for the nation, not a negative."

According to journalist Bob Woodward's latest book "War," Trump engaged in several private conversations with Putin after his tenure and even sent COVID-19 tests to the Russian leader during the pandemic's peak. Trump's press secretary, Steve Cheung, countered this assertion. Trump himself dismissed Woodward as a fictional storyteller in a chat with ABC journalist Jonathan Karl.

At the event, Trump maintained that the 2020 political transition was peaceful. Despite his failure to acknowledge defeat to Democrat Joe Biden on January 6, 2021, Trump claimed that there was an atmosphere of love and tranquility within the crowd.

However, Trump's supporters' actions during the transition were far from peaceable. They infiltrated the U.S. Capitol, breaking windows, battering doors, and clashing violently with law enforcement, resulting in over 100 injuries. Trump, nonetheless, insisted that this was a "peaceful transfer of power." The crowd, predominantly supporting Trump, showcased their disapproval towards the interviewer's challenge of this claim.

Capitol Police Chief Expresses Frustration

Trump also propagated inaccuracies, asserting, "None of these people were armed," and "No one was killed except Ashli Babbitt, a Trump follower." In reality, five individuals lost their lives during the riots, including officer Brian Sicknick, and four other officers who were on duty committed suicide later.

Notably, many rioters were armed, carrying weapons like firearms, knives, brass knuckles, a pitchfork, a sledgehammer, and a bow. They employed improvised weapons such as flagpoles, a table leg, a hockey stick, and a crutch to attack law enforcement. One assailant even discharged a firearm into the air from a construction scaffold. Trump remarked, "There were a plethora of unusual occurrences." His supporters were said to be welcomed into the building, based on unverified sources.

J. Thomas Manger, Head of the Capitol Police, expressed anger at the false narrative that officers supported the rioters and served as their tour guides. The police force was overwhelmed and outnumbered, frequently employing de-escalation methods to persuade rioters to vacate the area. There is no evidence to support the allegation that officers escorted rioters into the Capitol.

