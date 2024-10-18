Trump discloses that individuals from Fox News played a role in crafting his Al Smith dinner speech.

Trump made the remark during an appearance on "Fox and Friends." Host Steve Doocy noted that numerous Democrats often seek assistance from "Saturday Night Live" or the "Tonight Show" writers when crafting their material, prompting Trump to reveal who penned his address.

"I had numerous individuals, a few from Fox itself, though I shouldn't admit that. They crafted some jokes for me. Mostly, I wasn't pleased with their selections," Trump shared, eliciting chuckles from the co-hosts.

Fox News declined to comment on the matter immediately upon CNN's request.

Though many Fox News figures publicly support Trump, amplifying his viewpoints on their broadcasts, it's uncommon to observe such personnel directly collaborating with his campaign. Yet, it's not completely unheard of. In 2018, Sean Hannity even accompanied Trump on the campaign trail prior to the midterm elections.

During his speech at the occasion, which catered to a friendly Catholic charity crowd, Trump bashed Harris' intellect, mocked her family, and voiced frustrations regarding his treatment during his term, generating some applause and laughter.

"At present, we have an individual in the Oval Office who can scarcely manage two clear sentences, displaying the faculties of a mentally immature individual. This person seems to possess no brainpower whatsoever. But, let's move on from Kamala Harris," Trump remarked.

Harris chose not to attend the event, delivering a video message instead.

"Luke's Gospel teaches us that faith can illuminate those ensnared in darkness and illuminate the path to tranquility," Harris stated in her message, referencing the Al Smith dinner's tradition. "Let us commit ourselves to crafting a brighter future through faith in God, our nation, and each other."

Trump's comment about the assistance he received for his speech drew attention to the role of media in political rhetoric. Some of the joke writers came from within Fox News, although he was hesitant to acknowledge this. (first sentence)

In the realm of politics and media, collaboration between high-profile figures and entertainment personalities is not unprecedented. For instance, Sean Hannity accompanied Trump on the campaign trail in 2018. (second sentence)

Read also: