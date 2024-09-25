Trump continues to be unbridled, while Harris carries the responsibility of performing effectively.

With less than six weeks till the U.S. presidential election, the tension is palpable. Donald Trump and the Republicans are stirring up trouble, while Kamala Harris and the Democrats are portraying themselves as the advocates of rationality. The polls are closely matched, showing little difference from the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Following their television debate, the polls have shifted by about 1%, giving Kamala Harris a slight lead of 2.2%. However, the situation in the "battleground" states is not uniform, with Donald Trump making gains in two of the seven. Despite the Republicans' turbulent past few weeks, American voters' intentions remain largely unaffected, leaving them with a crucial decision to make in six weeks.

As election day on November 5th approaches, a trend is emerging: The Republicans are rife with unrest. Meanwhile, the Democrats are executing a well-thought-out campaign, projecting an image of reason and responsibility in contrast to an unpredictable charlatan. While there's an element of exaggeration in this depiction, it holds a grain of truth. Kamala Harris is positioning herself as the voice of reason, while Donald Trump remains unchanged.

The polls in the crucial states show a tight race between the two, with a margin of error applying in all cases. While Harris has gained ground, her lead is statistically insignificant. More media attention in recent weeks may have helped her close the gap with Trump. But this could change, as major events like party conventions and debates have concluded.

In the past, Donald Trump has thrown mud at his opponents during election campaigns, revealing damaging information about Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden's son's "laptop from hell" in 2020. With only six weeks left, does he have another trick up his sleeve to discredit Harris? While national polls suggest a worse position for Harris, with her 2.2% lead, this could change based on future events.

Trump's Accusatory Ally

Since President Biden announced he would not run for reelection, Donald Trump's confidence has wavered. He faltered during the televised debate and faced backlash for his claim that Haitian asylum seekers eat pets like dogs and other animals. This triggered laughter from Kamala Harris and widespread mockery in the media. Following the debate, 67% of voters rated Harris' performance as good, while only 40% said the same for Trump.

This controversial story about pet consumption was allegedly orchestrated by right-wing influencer Laura Loomer. Trump subsequently invited Loomer to join him at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony. Last year, Loomer spread the conspiracy theory that the 9/11 attacks were an "inside job." After the commemoration, Loomer wrote on X: "Haitian immigrants don't just eat cats and dogs. They eat PEOPLE." Trump pledged to prevent the U.S. from becoming a third-world country, with Loomer claiming that many of "Kamala's invaders" would mistreat animals.

Trump has recently been pushing for a budget standoff for political gain, but was deterred by his own party in Congress. He engaged in a public spat with singer Taylor Swift after she endorsed Harris. At events aimed at courting Jewish voters, he claimed that "Jewish people" were particularly responsible for a potential election loss. He lamented receiving only 24% of the Jewish vote in 2020. Meanwhile, Mark Robinson, a controversial Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate in North Carolina, made headlines for his posts in a porn forum, where he referred to himself as a "Black Nazi" and found slavery "not bad." Robinson's campaign team resigned in response, but Trump has yet to withdraw his support.

Harris remains composed amidst her opponent's chaos. During a rally in the hotly contested state of Wisconsin, she said: "It's the same old strategy. It's not about division and hate, but about looking forward with optimism: 'It's time to turn the page.' The majority of Americans have more in common than differences. It's about building community and coalitions to show that 'we'll be okay.' That's why I have the support of Democrats, independents, and even some Republicans: 'We're all in the same boat.'"

Kamala Harris has been gabbing for approximately thirty minutes or so, a tradition she's carried on since President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race and tapped Harris as his successor. On the other hand, Trump turns his events into a drawn-out spectacle, veers off script, tells tales on current events, and calls it a day around the 90-minute mark. Splitting opinions among audiences, some are hooked by his impromptu remarks, while others are put off by his sidebars, hyperbole, distortions, and falsehoods. The Republican camp is intent on rallying as many voters as possible following their 2016 success, less about swaying undecided voters and more about sheer numbers. They're left with little else. Regularly, the campaign staff advises Trump to stick to the script, focus on key topics like inflation, Middle East policies, and potential conflicts, so as not to self-sabotage. But Trump is Trump, and the American public claims to be well-versed in his antics: Almost 90% of them claim they've already formed an opinion about him, which makes it difficult for him to self-destruct. Conversely, 25% of voters say they need more info on Harris, which could sway the election's outcome.

In the midst of the political battle, Donald Trump's supporters rally behind him despite his controversial statements, such as his claim about Haitian asylum seekers and his invitation to Laura Loomer, known for spreading conspiracy theories.

Despite facing backlash and criticism, Donald Trump continues to push for controversial actions, like threatening a budget standoff and supporting controversial candidates like Mark Robinson, who made inflammatory comments in a porn forum.

Read also: