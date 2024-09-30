Trump continues to attack Harris' psychological state, as certain Republican allies advocate for his focus on primary matters.

"Joe Biden appears to be experiencing cognitive decline, suggesting sadly, that in my opinion, Kamala Harris may be innately dishonest," stated the former president at a gathering in Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday, reiterating criticisms made the previous night in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin where he declared, "Kamala is cognitively impaired."

Attacking Harris for the escalating immigration crisis during Biden's administration, Trump expressed his opinion on Saturday, stating, "Considering the situation, only an individual with cognitive difficulties could permit such a scenario to unfold in our nation."

On Sunday morning, some Republicans requested Trump to concentrate on the primary matters - a demand that has been consistently voiced during his third presidential campaign.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," stating that he does not believe Harris to be cognitively impaired but rather "extremely liberal."

"I would suggest to President Trump that when individuals assess the current state of affairs, they trust you on economic issues, border control, inflation, and foreign policy by substantial margins. Focus on those," the South Carolina Republican advised.

"I'm not suggesting she's insane. I'm saying your party, your ideologies, are insane," Graham added regarding Harris, following his criticism of her border policy.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who has been working with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to prepare Ohio Sen. JD Vance for Tuesday's vice presidential debate, stated, "We should stick to the issues" when questioned about Trump's declaration of Harris as "mentally disabled."

Later, when asked whether he considered the vice president to be "mentally disabled," Emmer responded, "Kamala Harris is not the proper choice for America."

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a prominent Trump critic who has declined the former president's endorsement in his Senate race, responded to Trump's attacks on Harris, stating, "Trump's derogatory comments are not just insulting to the vice president but also to people with actual mental disabilities."

Hogan further added, "For years, I've stated that Trump's divisive rhetoric is unnecessary."

However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Trump supporter despite their strained relationship, refused to condemn Trump's insults against Harris during an interview with CNN's Manu Raju on "Inside Politics."

"Would anyone be mentally stable enough to permit 13,000 murders into their own country" the California Republican said, quoting a debatable statistic that has been misrepresented and misused by Republican legislators and conservative commentators as evidence of Harris' supposed incompetence in immigration policy management.

Responding to Trump's recent remarks on Harris, Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, stated, "Kamala Harris is entirely unfit to serve as president" and proceeded to attack her stance on immigration.

CNN reached out to Harris' campaign for comments on Trump's most recent statements. Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for the campaign, replied to Trump's speech on Saturday in a statement, stating, "Donald Trump is finally telling the truth to voters: He has nothing 'inspiring' to offer the American people, just darkness."

CNN's Sarah Davis, Aileen Graef, Kate Sullivan, Jeff Zeleny, Ali Main, Rashard Rose, and Daniel Dale contributed to this report.

