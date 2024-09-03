- Trump contestates the accusations levied against him.

Ex-U.S. President Donald Trump maintains his 'not guilty' stance post the release of an updated indictment in the federal trial of alleged election fraud manipulation, as indicated by paperwork submitted by his legal team. The document indicates that Trump is relinquishing his entitlement to attend the arraignment, allowing his lawyers to enter a 'not guilty' plea on his behalf.

The updated indictment is a consequence of the Supreme Court's verdict

The revised indictment, crafted by special counsel Jack Smith's squad, stems from the early July decision of the Supreme Court's conservative faction that grants Trump immunity for certain official undertakings. In order to maintain progress in the case, Smith and his team were compelled to revise the indictment against Trump, given this unprecedented decision.

Trump had previously announced his 'not guilty' plea during his arraignment the previous year, so this latest action comes as no shock. The ex-republican presidential nominee persists in denigrating any legal proceedings against him as a "politically-motivated smear campaign."

The charges remain consistent

Supporters of Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. As president during that time, Trump endeavored to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and convert his loss to Democrat Joe Biden into a series of triumphs.

Trump was subsequently indicted on federal charges in Washington, D.C. The updated indictment may be shorter in length, but the four accusations against him remain unaltered. Trump is implicated in conspiracy to defraud the United States as well as conspiracy to impede an official inquiry, among other grievances.

The Commission, referring to the Grand Jury or prosecutors, had made a decision on the federal charges against Trump prior to the release of the updated indictment. Regardless of the modifications in the revised indictment, Trump's 'not guilty' stance remains unchanged.

Despite the change in the indictment, the Commission has stood firm on its decision that Trump is not guilty of any wrongdoing in relation to the original federal charges.

