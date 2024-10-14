Trump contemplates potential military intervention against perceived "progressive" adversaries

US presidential hopeful Donald Trump hinted at the potential use of military force against "extremist leftists" within the nation. "I believe the main threat comes from within, not even the individuals who have infiltrated our country unlawfully," Trump shared in a conversation with Fox News, alluding to supposed rampant unlawful immigration of criminals.

Addressing a query regarding potential turmoil on Election Day, November 5th, Trump stated, "We have a handful of really bad actors, mentally unstable individuals, radical leftist extremists." He stated that he did not anticipate issues from his supporters, but the government would have to deal with any other problematic elements, "if necessary, enlisting the National Guard, or if absolutely necessary, deploying the military."

Recently, US President Joe Biden expressed his confidence in a fair and unbiased election, although he questioned its peacefulness. Trump then conveyed his belief that there exist some domestic radicals who pose a larger threat than adversaries like China and Russia. He pointed to political figures such as Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, a strong critic of Trump, as instances of these "domestic enemies."

Can Trump still pull off a surprise?

Donald Trump's Democratic rival Kamala Harris's campaign team swiftly voiced their disapproval of Trump's remarks. "People have grown accustomed to Trump's antics over the past decade," said Ian Sams, Harris's campaign spokesperson. nevertheless, these latest comments by Trump "should be alarming" for US citizens.

"Donald Trump suggests that his fellow American citizens are more dangerous 'enemies' to him than foreign adversaries, and he considers utilizing military force against them," Sams wrote on his platform. Amidst the backdrop of the US Supreme Court affirming a president's immunity from legal actions and Trump's pledge to rule as an "authoritarian dictator", ready to disregard the constitution if necessary, these comments are "terrifying" according to Sams.

On January 6, 2021, ardent Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington - a symbol of both the Senate and the House of Representatives during Biden's official election certification. In the weeks leading up to the incident, Trump had fueled his supporters' unfounded fears that Biden's election was the result of fraud. Consequently, there are apprehensions that such an event may occur again. Even during the current campaign, Trump continues to stoke unfounded fears about the Democrats allegedly stealing another victory from him.

In light of these concerning statements, speculation about the US presidential election of 2024 has arisen, with many questioning Trump's approach to addressing internal dissent. Furthermore, due to Trump's recurring accusations of Democrats manipulating elections, there remains a lingering tension that could potential escalate during the upcoming election.

