Trump commends golfers for their masculine attributes.

In the run-up to the U.S. elections, during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania, a key election state, Donald Trump took an unexpected turn and spent a significant portion of his speech discussing the late golf legend, Arnold Palmer. During his rally, Trump even mentioned Palmer's manliness, even going as far as talking about his impact in the locker room.

Just a fortnight before the election, Trump spoke at a venue in Latrobe, where Palmer was born and learned the game from his father, a golf teacher and greenkeeper who had polio. While politicians often acknowledge Palmer in his hometown, Trump dedicated the initial 12 minutes of his speech to the golfer, expressing how the event would have been more entertaining with Palmer present.

"Arnold Palmer was a man, and I mean that with all due respect to women," Trump stated. "He was a real man." And he didn't stop there. "When he showered with other pros, they'd come out saying, 'Oh my God. That's incredible,'" Trump added, chuckling. "We have very sophisticated women here, but they always saw Arnold as a man," he concluded.

Trump didn't bring anything new to the table in Latrobe

Prior to the event, Trump's senior advisor, Jason Miller, mentioned that Trump would share a glimpse of his final arguments against a potential President Kamala Harris. According to Miller, Trump would lead with setting the stage for the final days of the campaign, where candidates usually emphasize why they deserve to lead the nation.

During his speech, Trump touched upon his favorite campaign topics but failed to provide new insights about the election or why he should win. Instead, he boasted about the robust tax policies and military strength he had established during his first term. As always, he took the opportunity to criticize Harris, labeling her as a poor vice president.

Despite his promise to discuss his final arguments against a potential President Kamala Harris, Trump's speech in Latrobe primarily focused on Arnold Palmer. This deviation from the expected campaign narrative was evident even in the United States of America, where Trump spoke for over 12 minutes about the late golfer before addressing any election-related topics.

