Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Trump asks that sentencing in hush money case be postponed until after election

Donald Trump’s attorneys are asking the judge in his New York hush money case to postpone sentencing until after the presidential election in November, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event at Harrah's Cherokee Center in...
Former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, August 14.

Trump asks that sentencing in hush money case be postponed until after election

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

He is currently scheduled to be sentenced on September 18.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Trump's conviction in business record falsification case has sparked intense discussions in the realm of politics.In light of the political implications, many speculate about how this conviction may impact his future political ambitions.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public