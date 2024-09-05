- Trump and Trump's opponent, Harris, settle on stipulations for their televised confrontation.

American broadcasting network ABC has revealed the guidelines for the highly anticipated first televised clash between Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. Previously, there was a disagreement between Trump and Harris concerning the microphones, specifically whether they should be deactivated when the opposing candidate is talking. It seems a consensus has been reached: during the televised debate on September 10 (local time/September 11 CEST), the microphone of the non-speaking candidate will be turned off.

Trump gets his way on microphones

In this instance, it appears that Harris has relented. Prior to this, a Harris campaign spokesperson had stated their preference for both candidates' microphones to stay active for the entire broadcast. "We presume Trump's team prefers the muted microphone because they don't think their candidate can maintain a presidential demeanor for 90 minutes," the statement read.

During the debate between Trump and the then-Democratic presidential contender, U.S. President Joe Biden, in June, the microphones of the non-speaking candidate were turned off. Reports suggest this was carried out by the Democrats, aiming to prevent Trump from constantly interrupting the 81-year-old Democrat. However, analysts later concluded that muted microphones may have benefitted Trump, as he seemed more composed.

Pens, paper, and water are permitted

Trump had voiced concerns over Harris attempting to alter these regulations, implying potential cancellation of the entire TV debate. The debate between Trump and Biden was hosted by U.S. broadcaster CNN, and now it's ABC's turn. The event will be moderated by journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis. ABC has confirmed that both candidates have agreed to the stated rules.

The debate will span 90 minutes, with two planned advertisement breaks. There will be no opening statements, and the candidates' closing remarks will last two minutes each. "No props or pre-prepared notes are allowed on stage," ABC disclosed. Harris and Trump will each receive a pen, a notepad, and a water bottle. Each response will be afforded two minutes, followed by two minutes for rebuttal from the opposition, and another minute for follow-up questions or clarifications.

