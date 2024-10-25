Trump advocates for obtaining the title of "American autocrat"

Georgia is considered a pivotal state, where the future resident of the White House will be decided. For entertainer Springsteen, American citizens have a choice on November 5th between a female leader and an autocrat.

During a campaign event for Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Kamala Harris, music icon Bruce Springsteen voiced his concerns about Republican candidate Donald Trump's intentions to become an "American autocrat." Harris is running to succeed as the 47th President of the United States, stated Springsteen at the event in Georgia, a crucial election battleground state. "Donald Trump is running to become an American autocrat," he added.

"He lacks understanding of this nation's founding principles, its heritage, and the embodiment of true American spirit, which is why I'm supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz on November 5th," Springsteen continued, mentioning the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. The legendary singer performed three songs for the gathered crowd, eager to see Harris.

He went to the event to oppose Trump and his vice-presidential nominee, J.D. Vance. He emphasized the need for someone who values the Constitution, upholds democracy, safeguards our great nation, adheres to the rule of law, and initiates a peaceful transfer of power. Moreover, they should advocate for a woman's right to choose and work towards establishing an economy that uplifts the middle class and all citizens. According to Springsteen, only one candidate embodies these values: "Kamala Harris."

Obama joins the campaign

Springsteen serenaded the audience with tunes "The Promised Land," "Land of Hope and Dreams," and "Dancing in the Dark." In Georgia, Harris enlists another celebrated figure: former U.S. President Barack Obama, who will collaborate with Springsteen in upcoming campaign events.

Throughout his career, Springsteen's songs have highlighted the plight of the working class. He has effectively become the unofficial composer of the Democratic Party, exerting considerable influence in U.S. politics. An acknowledged musical star, he has demonstrated support for Democratic candidates John Kerry, Obama, Hillary Clinton, and current President Joe Biden in the past.

Trump and Harris will engage in a presidential showdown on November 5th. Trump aims to reclaim the White House following his first term (2017-2021) and his 2020 election loss. After Biden's departure, Harris stepped forward as the Democratic Party's nominee, effectively becoming the first woman to potentially head the world's largest economy and military power. Polls suggest a highly competitive election result.

