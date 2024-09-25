Trump advocates for "eliminating jobs" within Germany's borders

If Donald Trump manages to secure a victory in the election, he plans to boost the domestic industry by snatching jobs from foreign countries, as he has publicly declared. Should businesses fail to establish operations within the U.S., the 78-year-old promises a stern warning.

During his presidential campaign in Savannah, Georgia, Trump made it clear that if he wins, the U.S. will seize jobs from countries like Germany. "We're going to take jobs away from other nations," he declared. His ambition? To turn foreign companies into American enterprises.

Trump elaborated, asserting that if he returns to the White House, he would coerce U.S. giants like General Electric and IBM, which have left the country, to return with an air of remorse.

If he secures victory on November 5, Trump promised every major corporation a deal. "I'll offer you the lowest taxes, the most affordable energy costs, the least regulatory burden, and unlimited access to the world's largest market, but only if you manufacture your products here," he stated.

However, companies would have to manufacture their goods in the U.S. and employ American workers. "If you don't manufacture your products here, you'll have to pay a hefty tariff if you attempt to introduce your products into the United States," Trump warned. "We're set to manufacture cars at a rate you've never witnessed before. We'll make cars larger, superior, more aesthetically pleasing, more robust, and swifter than ever before."

Trump also reiterated his claim that Germany, compelled to abandon fossil fuels and facing failure, has resorted to building coal-fired power plants once again. "Germany tried, only to replace Angela with someone else," Trump said, alluding to former Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz. "Now, that someone is constructing a coal power plant in Germany every week."

Trump has made similar assertions in the past, including during a live TV debate with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, a few weeks prior. The Foreign Ministry responded on the X platform, stating: "Germany's energy system is fully functional, with more than 50% renewable energy. We're phasing out coal and nuclear power, not building them. Coal will be off the grid by 2038 at the earliest."

In the heat of his election campaign, Trump vowed to launch a aggressive tactic to shift job opportunities from foreign countries back to the U.S. Furthermore, should he triumph in the upcoming election, he intends to stage an election campaign focused on this issue, stressing the benefits of domestic manufacturing.

