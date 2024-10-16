Trump adopts the 'weave,' as Harris visits Fox News channel

The two main contenders on Tuesday displayed a remarkable level of self-reflection as they tackled undecided voters in their tight race, which is nearing its end.

Trump, fresh from a bizarre dance performance at a town hall, made an attempt to improve his tarnished standing among female voters, proclaiming, "I'm the pioneer of IVF." The former president, whose conservative Supreme Court majority brought chaos to reproductive healthcare, made light of his frequently incoherent speech, portraying it as a complex "weave" of ideas that only a political genius could manage. He also rewrote history regarding his attempt to steal the 2020 election, asserting that his supporters on January 6, 2021, were filled with "love and peace."

Harris, too, was after a second chance with a significant voting demographic that has been cool towards her campaign. As she strives to become the first Black female president, she sought out the support of Black male voters, who had recently criticized her for flirting with Trump. In an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, she intensified her attacks on her opponent, branding him as "weak" due to his fondness for authoritarian leaders and agreeing with the host that his ideology equated to "fascism."

On the other hand, Harris dismissed accusations of being too scripted, stating, "That would simply be referred to as discipline." Despite the Democrats' rising concerns about Trump's potential return to the White House, Harris is now embracing more impromptu events.

She engaged in a town-hall style radio program and faced some challenging questions about her dedication to the Black church and the economic struggles of Black voters. On Wednesday, Harris will confront the lion's den now known as Fox News, aiming to reach another critical group of voters. Her appearance on the pro-Trump network is part of her strategy to entice Republican defectors from Trump.

As both candidates strive to minimize their vulnerabilities, the contest for the world's most influential political position seems less like a strength contest and more like a race between two contenders who know that mitigating their weaknesses could be their ticket to victory.

With swing-state polls hanging in the balance, the election could hinge on a mere few thousand votes in a handful of battleground states, leaving both Harris and Trump scrambling for support from voters who align with their views but often stay away from the ballot box.

Unprecedented developments in Georgia

This election has been an endless series of surprises, featuring a felon who survived two assassination attempts, a president who abandoned his bid for a second term close to Election Day, and a vice president tasked with salvaging the White House from a rival deemed a would-be despot by Democrats.

But the extraordinary significance of what lies ahead and the strength of democracy were laid bare on Tuesday as more than 300,000 voters in the crucial battleground of Georgia acknowledged the beginning of early voting and broke a record. In previous elections in the Peach State, heavy turnout was a positive sign for Democrats. However, with Trump advocating for voting exclusivity on Election Day, the GOP has been attempting to persuade its voters to cast their ballots early, making it too early to draw any definitive conclusions.

Gabriel Sterling - the chief operating officer for Georgia's secretary of state, who played a significant role in debunking Trump's election fraud falsehoods four years ago - argued that democracy remained vibrant in his state. "For those who claimed that Georgia's election laws were a modern-day resurgence of Jim Crow and those who claimed that democracy was dying... the voters of Georgia would like to have a word," he said.

Trump reveals his risks and allure

In Chicago, Trump demonstrated what another term in the Oval Office would entail, proposing a potent program to penalize countries and companies with draconian import fees. He also offered a reminder of his tenure as president, exhibiting a disregard for facts, routinely disregarding economic logic, and indulging in personal grievances and conspiracy theories.

However, Trump also demonstrated why he continues to be a compelling figure for countless voters who believe they have been left behind by an economy driven by corporate elites for their own benefit. He positioned himself as a self-proclaimed populist and cast his interviewer, John Micklethwait, the top editor of Bloomberg News, as an emblem of the elitist economic establishment. When the British journalist argued that higher tariffs would inevitably increase costs for companies and consumers, Trump retaliated, accusing him of being incorrect all along.

Trump also maintained his loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the numerous times he had deferred to Putin while in office. When asked about Bob Woodward's reporting that he had spoken with Putin multiple times since leaving the White House, Trump evaded comment, but then hinted that communicating with Putin was an intelligent strategy. "I don't comment on that. But I will tell you that, if I did, it would be a smart thing," he said.

The interaction was a prime example of how Trump undermines the truth and shatters traditional election norms, spewing out a deluge of untrue statements and distractions that rendered him difficult to pin down, effectively escaping any form of accountability.

Later, Trump participated in a Fox News town hall with female voters, which will be broadcast in its entirety on Wednesday. "I'm the pioneer of IVF," Trump mentioned during the event recorded in Georgia. "I want to hear this question," he added. He further stated, "We truly are the party for IVF. We support fertilization fully, and the Democrats tried to hamper us on this issue, but we're advocating for IVF even more than them, so we're fully in support."

Trump has suggested in the past that the government or insurance companies should cover the costs of IVF treatments, although he did not provide specifics. However, Harris and the Democrats have expressed concerns that a Republican victory in the upcoming election could undermine IVF treatments and other reproductive rights, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

At present, Trump lags behind Harris in polls among female voters and is attempting to reduce this gender gap with just 20 days remaining.

Harris seeks support from Black men late in campaign

Likewise, Harris is facing challenges in winning over Black men, a group that typically votes for Democratic candidates. However, there have been indications of weakness in this demographic in recent elections, a trend that Trump has been attempting to exploit.

But Harris responded to Charlamagne Tha God on "The Breakfast Club," urging Black voters to consider the future.

"Through voting in this election, you have two options or no vote, but you have two options if you do, and they represent two distinct visions for our nation," Harris said, reiterating her frequent warning that another Trump presidency would set us back.

Moreover, Harris criticized Trump's statement about turning the military against "enemies within," stating that one of the election choices represented "fascism," and she echoed Charlamagne's words, "Why can't we just say it?"

Harris concurred, "Yes, we can say that."

