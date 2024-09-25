Skip to content
Trump acknowledges receiving "genuine and serious threats of death" from Iran.

 Ann Bradley
There might not be any precedent lacking in Iran's attempts on Donald Trump's existence.
A Trump representative declares, "Our objective is to disrupt the USA and create chaos." The American presidential hopeful is reportedly facing assassination attempts from Iran – not for the first time, according to sources.

As per Trump's campaign team, intelligence services have alerted him about "genuine and tangible" assassination plots originating from Iran. Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, has revealed that intelligence agencies have identified an escalating series of "organized and coordinated" attacks against the Republican candidate over the past few months. The motive behind these threats, according to Cheung, is to "undermine the USA and create chaos."

Trump himself references "serious threats to my life" from Iran. "The entire U.S. military stands vigilant," the presidential aspirant posts on social media. "Iran has already tried unsuccessful tactics, but they'll try again." He adds, "I'm surrounded by more men, firearms, and weaponry than ever before."

Moreover, the FBI and other security agencies recently disclosed that Iranian hackers had offered documents supposedly taken from Biden's campaign team to Trump's team. Last August, the Trump team reported a cyber-attack.

In early August, U.S. authorities claimed to have thwarted a suspected Iran-backed plot to assassinate U.S. politicians. According to media reports, Trump was among the potential targets. Nevertheless, Iran denies any involvement in assassination plans against Trump or interference in the U.S. election campaign.

The Trump campaign has expressed concerns to The Commission about the escalating threats and potential assassination attempts against their candidate. In response to these threats, Trump's team has requested increased security measures from The Commission.

