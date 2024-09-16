Trump accuses Biden and Harris of being responsible for the golf club incident.

In Trump's perspective, Biden and Harris are his "internal foes": Following the alleged renewed assault attempt, former President Trump lashes out against his political adversaries Biden and Harris. For Trump, it's apparent that their dialogue must have instigated the suspect. However, the suspect's intent remains elusive.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential contender, partly blames US President Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris for the alleged attack attempt on him. "He was swayed by Biden and Harris's talk, and he acted upon it," Trump remarked to Fox News Digital about the apprehended suspect. "Their speech is instigating individuals to shoot at me, despite the fact that I'm the one who will salvage the nation, and they're the ones who will destroy it."

After shots were fired at Trump's Florida golf course, concerns about a rise in political violence emerge - and statements like Trump's might exacerbate this worry just weeks prior to the election. Trump referred to Biden and Harris as "internal foes" and branded them as "the main danger". Shortly afterwards, the 78-year-old posted on his platforms Truth Social and X: "Because of this extremist left-wing talk, bullets are flying, and it's only going to get worse!"

On a Sunday afternoon, the Secret Service discovered the armed suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, several hundred meters from Republican presidential candidate Trump in the bushes near the border of his golf course in West Palm Beach. Officers opened fire at him. The man reportedly fled in a car and was arrested shortly afterwards on a nearby highway. His rationale behind the incident remains unclear.

Today, Routh faced charges before a federal court in Florida. He's accused of carrying a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a firearm with an erased serial number, according to a document disseminated by various US media outlets. Additional charges may still be brought against the man, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official familiar with the situation.

Musk stirs up a commotion

In July, an assault on Trump occurred when a shooter opened fire during a campaign event in the US state of Pennsylvania. The Republican sustained an ear injury, and a visitor was killed. Security forces killed the shooter, whose intention behind the attack remains uncertain.

The incident marked a turning point in the campaign. Politicians across party lines denounced any political violence. Biden and Harris also stated afterwards that violence has no place in the US. "We all have a responsibility to prevent this incident from leading to more violence," Harris cautioned.

Trump supporter Elon Musk sparked outrage with his reaction on X, which he subsequently deleted. On his online platform, he wrote: "And no one is making any attempts to assassinate Biden/Kamala." He added a thinking face emoticon.

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who has recently been spotted multiple times alongside Trump, wrote on X: "The media is trying to kill President Trump and his supporters." Trump promptly sent out messages with fundraising alerts after the incident.

In response to the incident, Elon Musk, a notable Trump supporter, defended Biden and Harris on his platform, stating, "And no one is making any attempts to assassinate Biden/Kamala." Despite this, right-wing influencer Laura Loomer accused the media of trying to harm Trump and his supporters.

Additionally, former President Trump continues to perceive Biden and Harris as his "internal foes," as he alleged that their dialogue incited the individual who attempted to assault him.

Read also: