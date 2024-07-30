Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsAccident

Truck with gravel overturns and traps driver

A gravel truck stands on a slippery surface and endangers the driver. Help is provided to the 60-year-old by his colleagues.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
An ambulance took the 60-year-old truck driver to a hospital. (Symbolic image)
An ambulance took the 60-year-old truck driver to a hospital. (Symbolic image)

- Truck with gravel overturns and traps driver

A gravel-laden dump truck overturned on a construction site in Upper Bavaria, trapping the driver. Colleagues of the 60-year-old, who were also working on the construction site in Neuburg an der Donau (Neuburg-Schrobenhausen district), broke the windshield of the cab and freed him, as police reported. A rescue vehicle took the seriously injured driver to a hospital, a police spokesman said.

The dump truck with gravel had been standing on inclined ground when the driver raised the box. This caused the truck to tip over.

The unexpected tipping of the dump truck led to a severe accident. Despite the serious injuries, the driver was luckily rescued by his colleagues.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public