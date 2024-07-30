- Truck with gravel overturns and traps driver

A gravel-laden dump truck overturned on a construction site in Upper Bavaria, trapping the driver. Colleagues of the 60-year-old, who were also working on the construction site in Neuburg an der Donau (Neuburg-Schrobenhausen district), broke the windshield of the cab and freed him, as police reported. A rescue vehicle took the seriously injured driver to a hospital, a police spokesman said.

The dump truck with gravel had been standing on inclined ground when the driver raised the box. This caused the truck to tip over.

The unexpected tipping of the dump truck led to a severe accident. Despite the serious injuries, the driver was luckily rescued by his colleagues.

