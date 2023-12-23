Accident - Truck with 85 pigs overturned: Several animals dead
Due to strong winds, a transporter carrying around 85 pigs in Middle Franconia veered off the road and overturned. An estimated two thirds of the animals died or had to be euthanized by a vet, a police spokeswoman said. The driver was uninjured in the accident in Windelsbach (Ansbach district) on Saturday night. The recovery of the truck was reportedly difficult due to the softened ground. The damage amounted to around 9000 euros.
Source: www.stern.de