Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstraffictransporterbad weatheraccidentsanimalsbavariaaccidentdistrict of ansbachMiddle Franconia

Truck with 85 pigs overturned: Several animals dead

Due to strong winds, a transporter carrying around 85 pigs in Middle Franconia veered off the road and overturned. An estimated two thirds of the animals died or had to be euthanized by a vet, a police spokeswoman said. The driver was uninjured in the accident in Windelsbach (Ansbach district)...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read

Accident - Truck with 85 pigs overturned: Several animals dead

Due to strong winds, a transporter carrying around 85 pigs in Middle Franconia veered off the road and overturned. An estimated two thirds of the animals died or had to be euthanized by a vet, a police spokeswoman said. The driver was uninjured in the accident in Windelsbach (Ansbach district) on Saturday night. The recovery of the truck was reportedly difficult due to the softened ground. The damage amounted to around 9000 euros.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public