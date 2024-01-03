Accident - Truck skids and causes highway closure

A truck has ended up in the grass verge on the A7 in the direction of Ulm, which is why the road had to be closed for several hours for recovery work. The truck skidded on Tuesday evening near the village of Waibertal and the driver lost control of the vehicle while steering in the opposite direction, according to the police. The truck overturned and the driver was uninjured. The highway had to be closed in one direction between Nietheim and Heidenheim for recovery work, which continued into the night.

Source: www.stern.de