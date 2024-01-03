Hamburg - Truck overturns - driver slightly injured

An overturned truck caused hours of traffic delays on the Veddel on Wednesday. According to the fire department, a lorry from a waste disposal company loaded with building rubble and a trailer tipped onto its side at the Peutestr./Veddeler Markplatz junction for as yet unexplained reasons.

The driver was trapped in his cab. The fire department freed the slightly injured man and took him to hospital. After unloading, the truck was to be recovered with the help of a fire department crane. The intersection was closed for hours as a result of the operation, causing numerous obstructions.

Pm of the fire department

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de