Schwäbisch Hall district - Truck overturned on A6: Driver and co-driver injured

A truck and trailer overturned on the Autobahn 6 near Crailsheim ( Schwäbisch Hall district). The driver and his co-driver were slightly injured in the accident on Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said. For initially unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road to the right, drove onto the grass verge and overturned. The right lane in the direction of Nuremberg was closed, causing slight traffic obstructions. The recovery work continued throughout the morning. The amount of damage was not initially known.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de