Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscrailsheimSwabian halltrafficaccidentsbaden-württembergnurembergvehicle

Truck overturned on A6: Driver and co-driver injured

A truck and trailer overturned on the Autobahn 6 near Crailsheim (Schwäbisch Hall district). The driver and his co-driver were slightly injured in the accident on Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said. For initially unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road to the right, drove onto the...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Schwäbisch Hall district - Truck overturned on A6: Driver and co-driver injured

A truck and trailer overturned on the Autobahn 6 near Crailsheim ( Schwäbisch Hall district). The driver and his co-driver were slightly injured in the accident on Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said. For initially unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road to the right, drove onto the grass verge and overturned. The right lane in the direction of Nuremberg was closed, causing slight traffic obstructions. The recovery work continued throughout the morning. The amount of damage was not initially known.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bank building burns after ATMs are blown up

After an ATM was blown up in Bundenthal (Südwestpfalz district), the branch of a savings bank is in flames on Sunday. Criminals had blown up the machine in the morning and then fled in a car, presumably towards France, the police said. After the detonation, the detached house caught fire. The...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest