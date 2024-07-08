Skip to content
Truck hits tree: Driver dies at the scene of the accident

A man is fatally injured in an accident in the Elbe-Elster district near the state border with Saxony. How did this happen?

Any rescue came too late for the man.
Near Hirschfeld - Truck hits tree: Driver dies at the scene of the accident

In the Elbe-Elster district, a 45-year-old truck driver crashed his vehicle into a tree and died. According to a police spokesperson, the truck came off the road at around 6 a.m. for unknown reasons. The accident occurred near Hirschfeld, close to the border with Saxony. The man succumbed to his severe injuries at the scene.

According to the spokesperson, cleanup work was ongoing in the morning around 10:30 a.m. There were no further injured persons reported.

The accident location was near Hirschfeld in the County of Elbe-Elster. Despite the accident involving a vehicle, no traffic disruptions were reported in the area due to the incident. The accident rate in both Saxony and Brandenburg, neighboring districts, was also not significantly affected.

