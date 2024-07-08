Near Hirschfeld - Truck hits tree: Driver dies at the scene of the accident

In the Elbe-Elster district, a 45-year-old truck driver crashed his vehicle into a tree and died. According to a police spokesperson, the truck came off the road at around 6 a.m. for unknown reasons. The accident occurred near Hirschfeld, close to the border with Saxony. The man succumbed to his severe injuries at the scene.

According to the spokesperson, cleanup work was ongoing in the morning around 10:30 a.m. There were no further injured persons reported.

