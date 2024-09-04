- Truck experiences significant soda container loss.

In the Swabian locale of Kötz, which falls under the jurisdiction of Günzburg, a lorry dropped numerous crates filled with alcoholic beverages and other drinks. The incident led to shattered bottles of glass littering the street close to the town center, as per police reports. The blend of splintered glass and liquid spills necessitated a road closure, and the fire department lent a hand in tidying up the mess. Authorities suspect that the incident was due to an unfixed tailgate, causing the mishap. The predicted cost of repairs falls within the thousands.

The police investigated the cause of the lorry accident, citing an unfixed tailgate as the likely reason. Upon arrival, they also had to manage traffic diversions due to the dangerous road conditions.

Read also: