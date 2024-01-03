Upper Franconia - Truck ends up in the ditch: Sneezing attack cited as the reason

Because he said he sneezed violently while driving, a man ended up in a ditch with his truck in Upper Franconia. The 39-year-old wanted to drive onto the Autobahn 9 from the Autobahn 72 near Selbitz (Hof district) early on Wednesday morning, according to the police. However, he drove off the road with the truck due to a fit of sneezing. According to the police, the vehicle's oil pan was damaged in the accident, causing damage of around 17,000 euros. The driver remained uninjured, according to the statement.

Source: www.stern.de