Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstrafficaccidentsditchdistrict of hofbavariaupper franconiapoliceself-seatedsneezing attack

Truck ends up in the ditch: Sneezing attack cited as the reason

Because he said he sneezed violently while driving, a man ended up in a ditch with his truck in Upper Franconia. The 39-year-old wanted to drive onto the Autobahn 9 from the Autobahn 72 near Selbitz (Hof district) early on Wednesday morning, according to the police. However, he drove off the...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A truck drives across a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A truck drives across a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Upper Franconia - Truck ends up in the ditch: Sneezing attack cited as the reason

Because he said he sneezed violently while driving, a man ended up in a ditch with his truck in Upper Franconia. The 39-year-old wanted to drive onto the Autobahn 9 from the Autobahn 72 near Selbitz (Hof district) early on Wednesday morning, according to the police. However, he drove off the road with the truck due to a fit of sneezing. According to the police, the vehicle's oil pan was damaged in the accident, causing damage of around 17,000 euros. The driver remained uninjured, according to the statement.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

View of the Justitia above the entrance to a district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Money embezzled from garden club? Treasurer indicted

The treasurer of a Berlin gardening association is alleged to have embezzled money for years and diverted a total of 295,220 euros. The public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against the 48-year-old for embezzlement in 230 cases from March 2017 to December 2021, according to a...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

Floods in Lower Saxony.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Expected costs of flood aid trigger new debate on debt brake

In view of the tense flood situation in northern Germany, SPD budget experts have brought up the possibility of suspending the debt brake once again. According to SPD chief budget officer Dennis Rohde, the Basic Law provides this option for precisely such crises. However, government...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public