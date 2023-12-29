Truck drives into group of people - one dead

A truck drives into a group of people in Passau city center. One woman dies and three other pedestrians are injured. According to the police, the truck driver also requires medical treatment.

A truck has driven into a group of pedestrians in Passau city center, injuring several people and killing one woman. The lorry driver is also on his way to hospital, said a police spokesman.

The spokesperson was initially unable to provide any information on the cause of the accident or whether it was intentional. As the driver was taken to hospital, a medical cause could not be ruled out. A total of five people were injured in the Lower Bavarian town.

Witnesses told the Passauer Presse that numerous emergency services were on the scene, as well as three ADAC helicopters. According to a spokeswoman for the Lower Bavaria police headquarters, the area around the Bahnhofsstraße was cordoned off on a large scale.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de