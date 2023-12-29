Large-scale operation - Truck drives into group of people: Mother of eleven-year-old child killed, several injured

A truck has driven into a group of people in the city center of Passau. A 37-year-old woman was killed, a spokeswoman for the Lower Bavaria police headquarters told stern on Friday afternoon. Five people were seriously injured, including the eleven-year-old child of the deceased woman. The 63-year-old driver of the truck was also taken to hospital. The spokeswoman was initially unable to provide information on the identity of the other injured. A large number of police and rescue workers were deployed. Several rescue helicopters could be seen in photos of the scene.

Background to truck incident in Passau still unclear

According to the police, the background to the incident in Passau's Bahnhofstraße, a shopping street in the center of the city of 50,000 inhabitants, has not yet been clarified. "We are assuming an accident for the time being," said the spokeswoman. She emphasized that this is only the preliminary status. The investigation is ongoing and an expert has been called in.

A witness told the Passauer Neue Presse that the lorry driver may have noticed a stationary bus too late and hit the group of pedestrians while trying to avoid it. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 9.55 am.

The city council announced that Bahnhofstrasse is closed. "All road users are asked to avoid the area as much as possible," it said. The Schanzlbrücke bridge over the Danube was also temporarily closed to allow the helicopters to land, but was open to traffic again from midday.

The "Bild" newspaper and Bayerischer Rundfunk had initially reported on the incident.

