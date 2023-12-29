Truck drives into group of people - mother and daughter dead

In Passau city center, a truck tries to avoid a bus - and drives into a group of people. A woman and her daughter die. Other pedestrians are seriously injured. The police are currently assuming an accident.

A truck has hit several pedestrians in Passau, Lower Bavaria, killing a woman and her eleven-year-old daughter. Four other pedestrians were seriously injured. According to police, the 63-year-old lorry driver was on a delivery tour on Bahnhofsstraße, which is lined with stores, on Friday morning. According to initial police reports, he wanted to avoid a stationary bus as he drove on - and drove onto the sidewalk. There he hit the people.

The 37-year-old woman died at the scene of the accident. The daughter succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Several rescue helicopters took the other injured people to hospital. The driver of the truck was also injured. The police initially did not believe that the injured were part of a group.

The scene of the accident was cordoned off over a wide area in the morning, with numerous police officers, firefighters and ambulance staff on the scene. A police spokesperson rejected theories on social media that it could have been a deliberate act: "We firmly believe it was a traffic accident." An expert is now to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

The truck was towed away and will be examined in more detail by the police. Passau's Lord Mayor Jürgen Dupper was "deeply saddened and shocked". He told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper: "In events like this, all our sympathy goes out to the people affected and their families."

The police did not initially provide any further information on the ages of the other people involved in the accident or the severity of their injuries.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de