Background unclear - Truck drives into group of people: at least one person dead and several injured in Passau

A truck has driven into a group of people in the city center of Passau. According to media reports, at least one person was killed and several injured. Police and emergency services are on the scene with a large contingent. Information on the background to the incident was not initially available. The "Bild" newspaper and Bayerischer Rundfunk initially reported on the incident.

More on this shortly here.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de