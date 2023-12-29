Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewspassaupedestrian grouptrafficbavariagermanycity centerwomantruckaccidents

Truck drives into group of pedestrians - woman killed

A woman dies in a suspected accident involving a truck in Passau, Bavaria. The circumstances are still unclear.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Fire and rescue services at the scene in the city center of Passau. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Fire and rescue services at the scene in the city center of Passau. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bavaria - Truck drives into group of pedestrians - woman killed

A truck has driven into a group of pedestrians in Passau city center, injuring several people and killing one woman. The lorry driver is also on his way to hospital, said a police spokesman.

The spokesperson was initially unable to provide any information on the cause of the accident or whether it was intentional. As the driver was taken to hospital, a medical cause could not be ruled out. A total of five people were injured in the Lower Bavarian town. Bild" had initially reported.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest