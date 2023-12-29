Bavaria - Truck drives into group of pedestrians - woman killed

A truck has driven into a group of pedestrians in Passau city center, injuring several people and killing one woman. The lorry driver is also on his way to hospital, said a police spokesman.

The spokesperson was initially unable to provide any information on the cause of the accident or whether it was intentional. As the driver was taken to hospital, a medical cause could not be ruled out. A total of five people were injured in the Lower Bavarian town. Bild" had initially reported.

Source: www.stern.de