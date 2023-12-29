Skip to content
Truck drives into group of pedestrians - two dead

A truck driver wants to avoid a bus in the city center - and drives onto the sidewalk. His vehicle hits five people there. A mother and her eleven-year-old daughter die.

1 min read
Fire and rescue services at the scene in the city center of Passau. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Following the accident involving a truck in Passau city center, an eleven-year-old girl also died of her injuries in hospital. Her 37-year-old mother had previously died at the scene of the accident.

A lorry hit several pedestrians in the Lower Bavarian city on Friday morning. The nine-year-old son of the victim and two women aged 70 and 45 are in hospital. The 63-year-old lorry driver is now in police custody after receiving medical treatment.

According to the police, the man was on a delivery tour on Bahnhofstrasse, which is lined with stores. According to initial police reports, he wanted to avoid a stationary bus as he drove on - and drove onto the sidewalk. He hit the people there.

