Bavaria - Truck drives into group of pedestrians - two dead

Following the accident involving a truck in Passau city center, an eleven-year-old girl also died of her injuries in hospital. Her 37-year-old mother had previously died at the scene of the accident.

A lorry hit several pedestrians in the Lower Bavarian city on Friday morning. The nine-year-old son of the victim and two women aged 70 and 45 are in hospital. The 63-year-old lorry driver is now in police custody after receiving medical treatment.

According to the police, the man was on a delivery tour on Bahnhofstrasse, which is lined with stores. According to initial police reports, he wanted to avoid a stationary bus as he drove on - and drove onto the sidewalk. He hit the people there.

