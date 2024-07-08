Traffic accident - Truck driver's life in danger after serious accident on A3

After a serious traffic accident on Autobahn 3, a truck driver is in critical condition. According to the police, the man, whose cause is still unknown, drove his truck into the dividing barrier just before the Nuremberg autobahn interchange. The truck's tank was damaged so severely that diesel leaked out. According to a spokesperson, a larger debris field formed on the road.

Other vehicles were not damaged in the accident. Emergency services transported the critically injured truck driver to a hospital.

The A3 towards Würzburg was initially closed in both directions due to the first findings, currently, traffic is being diverted past the accident scene. The police ask to detour the area.

