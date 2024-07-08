Traffic accident - Truck driver in hospital after serious accident on A3

After a severe traffic accident on Autobahn 3 near Nuernberg, a truck driver was taken to the hospital. According to the police, the 37-year-old driver crashed into the median strip just before the Nuernberg autobahn interchange. The tank of the truck was so damaged that several hundred liters of diesel leaked out and seeped into the ground. According to the water management office, the soil needs to be excavated to prevent greater damages.

As a police spokesperson stated, the investigators assume that the truck driver suffered a medical emergency at the wheel and consequently lost control of his rig. Doctors, following an initial examination, no longer fear for his life. Other vehicles were not damaged in the accident.

The A3 towards Wuerzburg was closed. The police further reported that the left safety barrier at the accident site was torn down and will be repaired on Monday. Traffic will be rerouted to the parallel carriageway.

The traffic accident in Bavaria near Altdorf, closely resembling the one in Nuremberg, has prompted renewed discussions about improving road safety measures. The truck driver's medical emergency, leading to the accident, underscores the importance of regular health checks for commercial drivers. After the cleanup of the diesel spill, the affected stretch of Autobahn 3 near Nuernberg might reopen by midweek. Police are advising drivers to steer clear of the detour, given the increased traffic due to the ongoing repairs.

