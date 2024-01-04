Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsweibersbrunncriminalityLower Franconiatrafficdriver's licensedistrict of aschaffenburgpolicebavaria

Truck driver drunk and driving with a false license

A truck driver was pulled over in Lower Franconia with more than three per mille and a forged driver's license. As the police announced on Wednesday, a witness reported the truck driving in serpentine lines on the Autobahn 3 near Weibersbrunn (district of Aschaffenburg) on Tuesday. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

District of Aschaffenburg - Truck driver drunk and driving with a false license

A truck driver was pulled over in Lower Franconia with more than three per mille and a forged driver's license. As the police announced on Wednesday, a witness reported the truck driving in serpentine lines on the Autobahn 3 near Weibersbrunn (district of Aschaffenburg) on Tuesday. The 44-year-old truck driver is now under investigation.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Scholz visits flood area in Saxony-Anhalt

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will visit Sangerhausen on Thursday (11.25 a.m.) to find out about the flood situation in southern Saxony-Anhalt. Scholz is expected to arrive in Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, in the morning alongside Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
Files lie on the table. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

NRW Constitutional Court on flood file dispute

The Constitutional Court of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia will hear the dispute over the failure to submit files to the flood disaster investigation committee on February 20. This was announced by the court in Münster on Wednesday. The plaintiffs in the dispute between organs are three...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Scholz visits flood area in Saxony-Anhalt

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will visit Sangerhausen on Thursday (11.25 a.m.) to find out about the flood situation in southern Saxony-Anhalt. Scholz is expected to arrive in Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, in the morning alongside Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public