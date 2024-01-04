District of Aschaffenburg - Truck driver drunk and driving with a false license
A truck driver was pulled over in Lower Franconia with more than three per mille and a forged driver's license. As the police announced on Wednesday, a witness reported the truck driving in serpentine lines on the Autobahn 3 near Weibersbrunn (district of Aschaffenburg) on Tuesday. The 44-year-old truck driver is now under investigation.
Source: www.stern.de