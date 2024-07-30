- Truck driver crosses red light <unk> Woman injured

A driver of a car was injured severely in Neuburg (Neuburg-Schrobenhausen district) when her vehicle was hit by a truck at an intersection. According to the police, the truck driver failed to stop at a red light on Monday and drove through the intersection, striking the 62-year-old woman's car. The impact caused her car to collide with a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old.

The 41-year-old truck driver and the 23-year-old car driver were not injured. The woman was taken to the hospital by emergency services. The total damage was estimated at around 45,000 euros. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The 62-year-old woman was driving her car at the time of the accident. After colliding with the truck, her car hit another car driven by a 23-year-old.

Read also: